5 reasons why s*x is important in your relationship

Daniel Nti

There are tons of practical and emotional benefits to being in a healthy partnership.

5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship [KOKO TV]
5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship [KOKO TV]

A healthy sex life builds emotional intimacy, makes for more committed relationships, and gives you a confidence boost.

Sex is more than just a physical act. It is a tool that can help your relationship physically, mentally, and emotionally. Discover the many ways an active sex life can strengthen your relationship with your partner.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship.

Studies have shown that couples in relationships where there is little to no sex are generally less happy and more likely to consider divorce than couples who have more sex.4 Experts say that when sex leaves a relationship, it can be a sign that emotional intimacy is gone too.

It's likely some of us pass out right after sex, and this happens for a reason. The endorphins released during sex can help us enter natural states, like euphoria, leading us to feel less stressed. The oxytocin released during orgasm also promotes sleep.

Intimacy is an excellent cardiovascular workout thus providing positive effects on blood pressure. The increase in sex hormone production, especially estrogen, is very beneficial for the heart.

Sex may seem like a physical activity but it has an emotional appeal to it. It causes the body to release oxytocin, which is also called the love hormone that will make you feel that you need to love and trust your partner.

Sex is an intimate affair, which can bring you closer to your partner not just physically but emotionally. Your bedroom chemistry can also improve the chemistry in your relationship.

Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.
