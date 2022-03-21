RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons why a hoe phase might not be in your best interest

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you need to go through a hoe phase?

A hoe phase is not as necessary as people make it seem
A hoe phase is not as necessary as people make it seem [Callmepayton]

A hoe phase is a period where an unmarried person has no sexual restraint. He or she has multiple sexual partners or even same-sex partners (though illegal in Nigeria).

In short, such person participates in orgies and sex parties by having sex with more than two people at the same time.

Many people are in support of the hoe phase. In their opinion, it is a time of sexual liberation. Many others also believe that if you don’t have a hoe phase in your youth, you will always regret not experimenting.

Contrary to public opinion, a hoe phase might not be in your best interest. Here is why;

You do not want to know that your wife or husband has slept with everyone in their office, their church, their university, and their neighbourhood. It is embarrassing and creates a lot of distrust.

There is nothing glorious about not having self-control. Only animals sleep with everything that moves. Taming your sexuality is the civilized way to live.

Plus, when you get older, you will be faced with more attractive people and more temptation to cheat, if you do not control yourself now you won’t be able to do it then.

After enjoying the attention and sexual advances from numerous persons, having just one person can feel boring and be a let-down. They will not measure up to the other possibly better experiences you have had.

You deserved to be loved and not objectified
You deserved to be loved and not objectified [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Being used only as a sex object and not someone that is loved, cherished, and cared for is never a good feeling. You want someone to love you and not use you for pleasure and being used for pleasure gets old after a while.

You are likely to get all manner of diseases because most people in the hoe phase do not use protection, more so they experiment with very unhealthy sex practices like licking anuses and that just causes more diseases to spread.

Sexual restraint is different from sexual repression. You can express your sexuality in more productive and healthy ways.

