5 reasons office romance is a bad idea and you shouldn’t engage in it

But do you know that the disadvantages outweigh the benefits? Office romance is not all lovey-dovey, rainbows, sunshine and "god-whens" from colleagues. There are some things you can never get back once you get entangled in an office romance, and it messes things up for you. How, you ask? I've laid it all out for you:

It could affect your performance

Consequently, being in the same office with that person will have an impact on your performance. Instead of completely focusing on work, they'll occupy your thoughts because of their proximity. You might get distracted and be more interested in rubbing one or two off in the restroom with this person which is also risky. After you breakup, the situation worsens; you'll feel sullen, sad, and heartbroken, and the person will be a constant reminder of that pain. On the not-so-bright side, you might get fired because you can't handle work and heartbreak.

There are unavoidable rumours and gossip

Workplace romance never stays between two people. People will always gossip. As soon as the word gets out, all eyes will be on you and the person you are dating. Everyone will have an opinion about your love life - not a great paparazzi. The constant gossip from your work colleagues may be too much to handle, which will in turn affect the relationship. To worsen it all, if you are dating your boss or a senior at work, your fellow colleagues can get extremely jealous about the perks you are getting or the favoritism you might receive. Don't assume that you are surrounded by extremely nice and open-minded people who won't intrude. For peace of mind, it's best to avoid stepping foot into these muddy waters.

Most of the time, your feelings are just pure lust

It's quite common to feel physically attracted to people in the same profession with similar interests. You might find common topics to talk about or develop a certain chemistry, but in most cases, it's merely physical attraction, and nothing more.

If it doesn’t work out, you’ll see your ex every day

Breaking up is the worst of it all. When the relationship comes to an end, you find yourself in a predicament - having to see your ex-partner every single day, surrounded by colleagues who were aware of your dating history. It will be very awkward and uncomfortable.

On top of that, if you didn't initiate the breakup, moving on would be almost impossible. You will see them every day and, as a result, miss them every day, which makes it even harder to get over. To compound matters, if your ex gets into another relationship with somebody from the same office, your worries triple. It gets even worse. If you were the one who ended the relationship, and your ex was a senior at work, prepare to be in a very uncomfortable spot as they will unleash their frustration on you professionally. In extreme cases, they could even push you to consider resigning. It's best to avoid testing the waters altogether.

There could be dispute in the office

After a breakup in the office, people often take sides. There will be people supporting the other party, which can cause unwarranted malice and even disrupt the workflow. Imagine needing to collect documents from Mr. A or Mrs. B, but because you feel uncomfortable about the breakup, you skip that part of the work or ask someone else to talk to them on your behalf. Annoying, right? Even their closest office friends may think twice before talking to you, adding to the stress. Gradually, the entire office environment turns hostile. It never ends well.

Do well to steer clear of office romances. Don't mix business with pleasure.

You might be thinking that you can escape all the above-mentioned points because you are best at keeping secrets, but believe you me, e go cast.

You won’t be able to hide your relationship in your office. Get that straight and quench any fire that’s igniting for your work colleague. Allow what you've read here to sink in until you find yourself saying, "Nah, it's not worth it."