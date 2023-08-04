ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons office romance is a bad idea and you shouldn’t engage in it

Anna Ajayi

There are some things you must know before you even think of falling for a coworker.

Don't engage in office romance for these reasons [Careers]
Don't engage in office romance for these reasons [Careers]

Recommended articles

But do you know that the disadvantages outweigh the benefits? Office romance is not all lovey-dovey, rainbows, sunshine and "god-whens" from colleagues. There are some things you can never get back once you get entangled in an office romance, and it messes things up for you. How, you ask? I've laid it all out for you:

Consequently, being in the same office with that person will have an impact on your performance. Instead of completely focusing on work, they'll occupy your thoughts because of their proximity. You might get distracted and be more interested in rubbing one or two off in the restroom with this person which is also risky. After you breakup, the situation worsens; you'll feel sullen, sad, and heartbroken, and the person will be a constant reminder of that pain. On the not-so-bright side, you might get fired because you can't handle work and heartbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Workplace romance never stays between two people. People will always gossip. As soon as the word gets out, all eyes will be on you and the person you are dating. Everyone will have an opinion about your love life - not a great paparazzi. The constant gossip from your work colleagues may be too much to handle, which will in turn affect the relationship. To worsen it all, if you are dating your boss or a senior at work, your fellow colleagues can get extremely jealous about the perks you are getting or the favoritism you might receive. Don't assume that you are surrounded by extremely nice and open-minded people who won't intrude. For peace of mind, it's best to avoid stepping foot into these muddy waters.

It's quite common to feel physically attracted to people in the same profession with similar interests. You might find common topics to talk about or develop a certain chemistry, but in most cases, it's merely physical attraction, and nothing more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking up is the worst of it all. When the relationship comes to an end, you find yourself in a predicament - having to see your ex-partner every single day, surrounded by colleagues who were aware of your dating history. It will be very awkward and uncomfortable.

On top of that, if you didn't initiate the breakup, moving on would be almost impossible. You will see them every day and, as a result, miss them every day, which makes it even harder to get over. To compound matters, if your ex gets into another relationship with somebody from the same office, your worries triple. It gets even worse. If you were the one who ended the relationship, and your ex was a senior at work, prepare to be in a very uncomfortable spot as they will unleash their frustration on you professionally. In extreme cases, they could even push you to consider resigning. It's best to avoid testing the waters altogether.

After a breakup in the office, people often take sides. There will be people supporting the other party, which can cause unwarranted malice and even disrupt the workflow. Imagine needing to collect documents from Mr. A or Mrs. B, but because you feel uncomfortable about the breakup, you skip that part of the work or ask someone else to talk to them on your behalf. Annoying, right? Even their closest office friends may think twice before talking to you, adding to the stress. Gradually, the entire office environment turns hostile. It never ends well.

Do well to steer clear of office romances. Don't mix business with pleasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

You might be thinking that you can escape all the above-mentioned points because you are best at keeping secrets, but believe you me, e go cast.

You won’t be able to hide your relationship in your office. Get that straight and quench any fire that’s igniting for your work colleague. Allow what you've read here to sink in until you find yourself saying, "Nah, it's not worth it."

Let work be work and love be kept outside of the workplace.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons office romance is a bad idea and you shouldn’t engage in it

5 reasons office romance is a bad idea and you shouldn’t engage in it

5 dating/relationship stereotypes in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house

5 dating/relationship stereotypes in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house

Does Guinness or ‘pap’ help new mothers increase breast milk? Plus, 5 natural foods that can help

Does Guinness or ‘pap’ help new mothers increase breast milk? Plus, 5 natural foods that can help

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

Meet the Japanese man who spent ₦‎10.8 million to transform into a dog

What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

5 healthy foods new mothers should eat to aid breastfeeding

5 healthy foods new mothers should eat to aid breastfeeding

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to glamorous soirée in Lagos

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to glamorous soirée in Lagos

3 alternatives to breast feeding for nursing mothers

3 alternatives to breast feeding for nursing mothers

Life Beer is salvaging the Dearth of Female highlife musicians through Hi-Life fest

Life Beer is salvaging the Dearth of Female highlife musicians through Hi-Life fest

3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

3 reasons getting eyelash extensions may not be a good idea

Why Mackinac Island has banned cars for 125 years

Why Mackinac Island has banned cars for 125 years

Mamador encourages healthy living, rewards exceptional women

Mamador encourages healthy living, rewards exceptional women

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sometimes the problem is how you do it not what you do [Sundaynews]

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

Women's love noises indicate how they feel

5 kinds of noise women make when enjoying lovemaking

Don't date these 5 people [GettyImages]

5 people you should never date, no matter how badly you want them

15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addiction. [seedtime]

15 Bible verses to help you overcome pornography addiction