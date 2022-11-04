5 reasons love without money is sweeter

We need to investigate the claim properly, and we have come up with some reasons why love in the ‘trenches’ still makes sense.

1. You are sure they love you for you

When you have money, you easily get confused about why they love you. Do they love you for who you are or for what you give? Love in the trenches is the purest form of love.

2. Real romance is devoid of materialism

Taking you out of the country in a jet, and buying you the latest gadgets, flowers or clothes doesn’t mean they love you.

Love is about respect, kindness and selflessness, and it cannot be bought. It was Jennifer Lopez who said love don't cost a thing and she was right.

3. You can build together

That you started in the trenches doesn’t mean you will remain in them. Most of our parents started from scratch with each other. Both of you should spend time building each other’s life and wealth so you can do a 'how we started' vs 'how we ended' picture.

4. You are truly intimate

Intimacy sometimes doesn’t mean eating at the finest restaurant meanwhile you both are on your phones and only interested in posting for Instagram. Sometimes, sharing a meal you cooked together and paying attention to each other is the height of intimacy.

5. You can be focused on your path