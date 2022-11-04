RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you really need money to fall in love?

Sometimes trenches love is the best [Wikimediacommons]
Sometimes trenches love is the best [Wikimediacommons]

Many people believe you need money to love but is it really necessary? The argument has been that without money you cannot love or love isn’t ‘sweet’ but do you need it?

Recommended articles

We need to investigate the claim properly, and we have come up with some reasons why love in the ‘trenches’ still makes sense.

When you have money, you easily get confused about why they love you. Do they love you for who you are or for what you give? Love in the trenches is the purest form of love.

Love doesn't need money [Telecomleads]
Love doesn't need money [Telecomleads] Pulse Nigeria

Taking you out of the country in a jet, and buying you the latest gadgets, flowers or clothes doesn’t mean they love you.

Love is about respect, kindness and selflessness, and it cannot be bought. It was Jennifer Lopez who said love don't cost a thing and she was right.

That you started in the trenches doesn’t mean you will remain in them. Most of our parents started from scratch with each other. Both of you should spend time building each other’s life and wealth so you can do a 'how we started' vs 'how we ended' picture.

Intimacy sometimes doesn’t mean eating at the finest restaurant meanwhile you both are on your phones and only interested in posting for Instagram. Sometimes, sharing a meal you cooked together and paying attention to each other is the height of intimacy.

Getting married to someone because of what they can give to you is always a bad idea. You should rather be focused on having your own. You both should have money. It’s an imbalance if one has one and the other is leeching on the other person.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

The 5 kinds of butts and the clothes that fit them

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

5 reasons love without money is sweeter

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

Should you use a cucumber as a dildo?

6 interesting facts about Lagos

6 interesting facts about Lagos

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

5 things to know about law that says men must marry 2 or more wives

7 rules for drinking water properly

7 rules for drinking water properly

Top signs to replace your flooring

Top signs to replace your flooring

Reasons people enjoy playing video games

Reasons people enjoy playing video games

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Couple in bed

How long should s*x last? Here's all you need to know

Illustration of side chick vs main chick (360nobs)

What exactly does a side chick do better than a main chick?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Here are some things you don't wanna hear after sex {Str8talk magazine]

7 things you never want to hear after sex