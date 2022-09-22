RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons Lagosians should give up on romance and enjoy traffic, promiscuity and overpriced spaghetti

Temi Iwalaiye

Both the married people, the single people and those in a relationship are showing themselves shege (a hard time) in Lagos state.

Here's why romance is hard in Lagos [istockphoto]

There is an over flow of relationship wickedness in this city of Lagos. Lagos is a city full of young people working to earn a living or going to school with few of them earning above a salary that can offer relative comfort.

If you are looking for love, a lasting relationship and stability, then why are you in Lagos? Center of excellence, oh please, the centre of selfishness. It’s like the book ‘Nearly all men in Lagos are mad’, no it should be that everyone in Lagos is mad.

The transactional and highly sexually charged atmosphere makes love impossible. Here's why you should give up;

A typical Lagos babe has a grandiose plan for romance. "This is how I want to be loved." She says. She is a queen and more and she deserves to be treated as one, but she will never think of how to be romantic herself. No, it is the man's job.

At the end of the date, if he does not buy her flowers, pay for the food, her ride, buy her a gown, or send money after the date then, he doesn’t love her.

It’s okay to want those things, but if you cannot do it in return, you are a hypocrite. Stop asking him to plan a date, you can do it too.

Married, single, searching, not searching, all men in Lagos just want sex. It’s hard to build a genuine and intimate connection when on the first date, he just wants to sleep with you.

In fact, he will suggest the first date is at his house or yours or even a cheap hotel not because he doesn’t have money to spend but because he doesn’t want to spend any money on food when all he is after is the booty.

Ladies, don’t listen to him if he says he does not have the money to take you out but he wants to sleep with you. If he is that broke, he can save for two or three months to take you out on a proper date.

If it isn’t Kolly or Slice Lagos, then she is not going out. She and her friends created a list of all the popping places so they can post pictures and videos on their Snap and Instagram and claim that they are enjoying life when in fact they are broke.

They think that if the young man isn’t rich enough to take them there, there is no way he can be the one for them, and we understand, some women want to be with someone richer than them, dem no come to this life to suffer.

Feminism, feminism, but when it comes to taking financial responsibility, you don’t want to show your face. Yes, the general rule is if someone invites you on a date then they should pay for it, but you can offer or let him know that you don’t have money to pay for it and see if he is fine with paying for the both of you.

I know you are shouting try alternative activities and a very common one is sip and paint but have you seen sip and paint prices? The lowest is N15,000.

If you ask me, one of the best ways to chill is to have a nice sweet meal in fast food joints, the quantity is more and the food is delicious. Have you thought of concert dates? All you have to buy are tickets, everything is not about spaghetti.

The reason Lagosians should give up on romance is the high cost of living. When a bouquet of fresh roses is almost N50,000, what can the son of man do?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

