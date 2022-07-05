RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 reasons Big Brother Naija relationships don't last

Many Big Brother Naija ships sink.

Some Big Brother Naija couples
Some Big Brother Naija couples

Bam Bam and Teddy A, Kaffy and Gedoni stand as the chosen ones who formed ties that transcended the Big Brother House and led to marriage and kids.

The usual thing is after the Big Brother Show, relationships that began in the house will sink into the Atlantic ocean like The Titanic.

Tacha and Seyi, Diana and Elozanam, Mercy and Ike, Nengi and Ozo, Erica and Kidd, Neo and Vee, Liquorose and Emmanuel, Jackie B and Michael are no longer together.

We usually see someone interested in pursuing a relationship and another person playing games.

Remember Erica begging Kidd to stop flirting with Nengi, and Ozo following Nengi everywhere and proposing marriage at the slightest chance.

Erica always wanted more from Kidd [Youtube/BigBrotherNaija]
How real can you act when you know you are playing a game and you are being watched 24 hours a day?

Can you get to know someone when they are putting on a show for the world? True, the viewers can get a glimpse of their true nature, but the other person in a ship can’t see what we see.

We remember when fans heard Kidd and Erica were not dating, they opened an Instagram live to pray for them.

Many fans want the ship as if they are trying to relive their sexual fantasies through them.

Even when the people in the ship have said ‘we are not dating’ or ‘we are just friends', these fans send them money and gifts. Why? In what hope?

Even though Nengi and Ozo said they were not dating, fans still showered them with gifts [KemiFilani]
Many ships like Diana and Elozonam and Nengi and Ozo were not existing, but they still collected money from their fans.

Even Emmanuel and Liquorose continued to pretend like they were in a relationship after they broke up - for more gifts? Who knows.

If the fans, parents or management don’t want the relationship between two ex-housemates, then there is a high chance no such bond will be formed.

Neo's cousin, Venita Akpofure always had an issue with Vee, did that lead to the relationships ultimate demise? [Vanguard]
We saw the blossoming relationship between Saskay and Jay Paul, but when she came out of the house, her fans painted him in a bad light. They felt like he was beneath her, and he didn't deserve her.

Saskay looked like she had a connection with Jay Paul even though she tried to get Cross' attention [Jaguda]
These are fans who gave her millions of naira, shoes and clothes immediately after the show. Would she defy them and start a relationship with Jay Paul? No.

Sometimes, they need to defy their fans if they find a person who loves them in the house.

It's hard for love to grow when they compete against each other [Showmax]
Who has the most endorsement and deals? The individual fan bases become meddlesome interlopers.

In short, there is a group called anti-shippers or brand builders whose main aim is to make sure they are not together but build their individual brands.

Relationships come to an end for reasons that have nothing to do with the Big Brother House; lying, cheating, lack of love and respect and many other factors can bring an end to these relationships.

Not every relationship will end in marriage [Thenet]
The real world is different from the insulated Big Brother Naija house and as we say, ‘the streets are rough’ and not every relationship works out.

