5 reasons Big Brother Naija relationships don't last

The usual thing is after the Big Brother Show, relationships that began in the house will sink into the Atlantic ocean like The Titanic.

Tacha and Seyi, Diana and Elozanam, Mercy and Ike, Nengi and Ozo, Erica and Kidd, Neo and Vee, Liquorose and Emmanuel, Jackie B and Michael are no longer together.

Why these don't relationships last?

1. One person is real, and the other is playing a game

We usually see someone interested in pursuing a relationship and another person playing games.

Remember Erica begging Kidd to stop flirting with Nengi, and Ozo following Nengi everywhere and proposing marriage at the slightest chance.

How real can you act when you know you are playing a game and you are being watched 24 hours a day?

Can you get to know someone when they are putting on a show for the world? True, the viewers can get a glimpse of their true nature, but the other person in a ship can’t see what we see.

2. Delusional shipper fanbases who give gifts

We remember when fans heard Kidd and Erica were not dating, they opened an Instagram live to pray for them.

Many fans want the ship as if they are trying to relive their sexual fantasies through them.

Even when the people in the ship have said ‘we are not dating’ or ‘we are just friends', these fans send them money and gifts. Why? In what hope?

Many ships like Diana and Elozonam and Nengi and Ozo were not existing, but they still collected money from their fans.

Even Emmanuel and Liquorose continued to pretend like they were in a relationship after they broke up - for more gifts? Who knows.

3. Fans and external opinions control the relationship

If the fans, parents or management don’t want the relationship between two ex-housemates, then there is a high chance no such bond will be formed.

We saw the blossoming relationship between Saskay and Jay Paul, but when she came out of the house, her fans painted him in a bad light. They felt like he was beneath her, and he didn't deserve her.

These are fans who gave her millions of naira, shoes and clothes immediately after the show. Would she defy them and start a relationship with Jay Paul? No.

Sometimes, they need to defy their fans if they find a person who loves them in the house.

4. They start to compete against each other outside the house

Who has the most endorsement and deals? The individual fan bases become meddlesome interlopers.

In short, there is a group called anti-shippers or brand builders whose main aim is to make sure they are not together but build their individual brands.

5. Last, last everybody go chop breakfast

Relationships come to an end for reasons that have nothing to do with the Big Brother House; lying, cheating, lack of love and respect and many other factors can bring an end to these relationships.

