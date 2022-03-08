RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 questions to ask yourself before having a baby

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Having a baby might seem like a good idea, but you need to ask yourself some questions.

Babies are cute but expensive [istockphoto]

When you think about how cute babies are, you might be tempted to have one yourself. Here are questions to ask yourself before you dive into it:

Money is an essential part of having a child. First, there is the aspect of prenatal, postnatal and cost of delivering in a hospital, diapers, clothes, wardrobe, bathtub and a thousand other things you need to get for the baby.

As the baby gets older, you spend more money - from nursery to university - you need to be prepared for that.

You are not giving birth to a baby to dump them with nannies and caregivers. Your child will need your presence in their life. If you are working 24/7 then perhaps wait to get a more flexible job, so you don’t let your child suffer from abandonment.

Do you have anger issues? Do you still have unresolved trauma? Would you be a good parent? Are you patient? Kind? Firm? If you are depressed or suicidal, a child will not make you happy.

Postpartum depression is real and common. It even affects men too. So think about it, do I have a family to help with the baby, friends to talk to, people to watch my child when I am not around.

It takes a village to take care of a child, it is not solo work.

This question should be asked before marriage and sex. Having the right partner makes the child-rearing process easier. You need someone who is as invested in having a child and taking care of the child as much as you do.

People suffer untold hardship by choosing the wrong people to have children with. So think of all these when next you are saying 'God when' and 'awwning.'

