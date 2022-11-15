We know the desperation for love is at an all-time high. With social media’s algorithm showing pictures and videos of loving couples, it’s easy to search for love in different places.
5 places you shouldn’t be looking for love
Don't even think of dating anyone in these five places.
Here are some places we think you shouldn’t be looking for love. Disclaimer, some people find love everywhere but for others, it’s a hot breakfast.
1. Tinder
Though a great app in other countries, in a country like Nigeria, tinder is used for hookups and one-night stands. If you are single and ready to mingle, do yourself a favour and don’t date them. If you must, use condoms.
2. The clubbing scene
For your good, stay away from boys and girls who are always hopping from one club to another and barely sleep at home. The things that happen at these parties are too big for us to type.
3. Work
You don’t want to start dating someone in the office, especially your boss, except perhaps you both are getting married in six months.
Dating your boss can mean sexual impropriety for you in the future. Sleeping with your colleagues can lead to disrespect. Office romances are messy and the thing is you can’t quit your job for them! So, stay clear.
4. Church
Especially if the person is a pastor or deacon or highly placed. Imagine fornicating with the usher. You don’t want the church to become a messy place for you except of course you both want to get married soon.
5. Your apartment building
It’s different if they live in the next compound or down the street, but stay clear of your next-door neighbours or people in the same apartment building. Imagine it doesn’t work out and you get to see all the new people they bring into their apartment.
