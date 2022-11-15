5 places you shouldn’t be looking for love

Here are some places we think you shouldn’t be looking for love. Disclaimer, some people find love everywhere but for others, it’s a hot breakfast.

1. Tinder

Though a great app in other countries, in a country like Nigeria, tinder is used for hookups and one-night stands. If you are single and ready to mingle, do yourself a favour and don’t date them. If you must, use condoms.

2. The clubbing scene

For your good, stay away from boys and girls who are always hopping from one club to another and barely sleep at home. The things that happen at these parties are too big for us to type.

3. Work

You don’t want to start dating someone in the office, especially your boss, except perhaps you both are getting married in six months.

Dating your boss can mean sexual impropriety for you in the future. Sleeping with your colleagues can lead to disrespect. Office romances are messy and the thing is you can’t quit your job for them! So, stay clear.

4. Church

Especially if the person is a pastor or deacon or highly placed. Imagine fornicating with the usher. You don’t want the church to become a messy place for you except of course you both want to get married soon.

5. Your apartment building