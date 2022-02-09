5 places to possibly meet the love of your life

Here are five places you could possibly meet your love

Gym

Getting fit could also come with romantic benefits. Like that cheesy rom-com that you all watch, where the main characters accidentally collide on the way to the gym or on the way out. The perfect love story, right? So if you are single and you are a regular at the gym, you may find your LOML one of these coming days.

Supermarkets

Doing grocery runs to the supermarket could have its perks. Dress well when you go to the supermarket; your future spouse may just be around that exact place at that moment - fate. Who knows, you may not even spend a dime on your groceries; he or she may decide to pay for you( gender equality, right?)

Keke napep

Yes o, love can happen anywhere, including inside Keke napep; in fact, that's a beautiful story to tell your friends and kids when they ask you how you met. The hashtag for your wedding could be something like #foundloveinsidekeke or #loveandnapep.

Banks

This is even the most common, from fellow customers turning lovers, to bankers and customers turning lovers. The love could simply start from you lending someone a pen at the bank( I know a couple like this); the guy borrowed the girl a pen, and the girl almost left with it. So maybe not taking a pen to the bank is a good thing after all.

NYSC Camp/ Year

I don't know how people do it; because I'm yet to find the love of my life sha. We have seen and heard of couples who immediately clicked in camp or the duration of their service year, and they become an item. It is always a beautiful scene to watch when I see people share those stories.

Online

Thank God for technology today; love has transcended borders and seashores. You can find love on any social platform these days, even Linkedin, very shocking news. You even have the opportunity to use the very common 'how it started' and 'how it ended or it is going' line. Reply that DM today; it may just be the start of something magical.