ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of "tell me about yourself."

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's to to get to know someone on a date instead of asking them ‘tell me about yourself’

Perfect questions for your date [Lovetoknow]
Perfect questions for your date [Lovetoknow]

Recommended articles

When getting to know people, either online or in person, you might find yourself asking them, ‘tell me about yourself’.

Asking someone to tell you about themselves is an open-ended question. It can feel like they are being interviewed. Of course, you want to get to know about them, but how do you get to do this without intrusive questions?

ADVERTISEMENT

Compliments make people more relaxed, lead to other questions and make people open up more.

Something like ‘I like your outfit, do you wear a lot of kaftans?’ ‘Your shoes are really beautiful, do you love wearing heels?’ ‘You have really beautiful skin, are you a skincare enthusiast?’ ‘You look so fit. Do you work out?’

Happiness is the goal for many people and one of the best ways to get them to open up is by making them daydream about their happy place. Their dreams, goals, family, jobs and hobbies might make them happy. It’s a great conversation starter.

Here's how to have a great date [Wellgood]
Here's how to have a great date [Wellgood] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

When you talk about your random experiences, your date also begins to talk about theirs.

Sometimes we are too focused on things like ‘Where do you work?’ ‘What’s your state of origin?’ When we ask what I call a ‘CV question’, the conversation feels contrived and forced. Random experiences and conversations are also a good way to know about someone. Such conversations start with ‘I remember when…’

When you are on a date, you want to show them that they have your full attention, you also don’t want to be the only one talking. You should look them in the eye and not scroll through your phone. Being distracted and looking around just shows that you do not like them or want to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let them take you on a trip down memory lane. Ask questions like, what was the university like for you? What do you like about being a doctor, lawyer, or social media influencer? What were you like as a child?

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of tell me about yourself.

5 perfect alternative questions to ask during a date in place of "tell me about yourself."

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Liquorose

#BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign highlights the dangers of obesity

#BigBelleFitKillPerson campaign highlights the dangers of obesity

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

Vin Hair Factory - The best Vietnamese hair factory

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

Top 5 healthy Igbo meals

7 self-care activities for the weekend

7 self-care activities for the weekend

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

5 young women who embody Y2K and alte fashion

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

Anticipate! Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 series will be launching in Nigeria on March 28

How to make this Botswanian meal that was only eaten by men

How to make this Botswanian meal that was only eaten by men

We need the skincare routines of these 5 male celebrities ASAP

We need the skincare routines of these 5 male celebrities ASAP

Adidas cut ties with Beyonce’s Ivy Park due to low sales and creative differences

Adidas cut ties with Beyonce’s Ivy Park due to low sales and creative differences

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT