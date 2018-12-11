Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 most important advice you need if you're seeking love

Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
To be totally open with boo or not. play 5 most important advice you need if you're seeking love. (Shutterstock)

Whether now or some other time in the future, you may find yourself falling for someone, seeking their attention and hoping for their affection.

It’s all good to love and feel the need to be loved back. But before that time comes, here are five things about relationships that you should know and never ever forget:

1. Pay attention to red flags

Red flags exist to warn us of danger or problems ahead. But when you are falling in love with someone there is a tendency that you may forget how to process their actions rightly, thereby leaving some wrong signals improperly addressed. This could come back to haunt you.

Stay alert. Pay attention to those red flags.

5 ways to make the best of a rainy day with your boo play Friendship will power you through a relationship, even when sexual chemistry begins to wane. (Ruula)

 

2. Friendship first

When a physical attraction exists between two people, they often skip over important steps of healthy relationship development. Do not make this mistake.

 In order to have long-lasting love within, in order to build a bond with someone which goes beyond physical attraction and chemistry, then at your core, you have to be friends with them first.

If you quickly put a romantic label on things or hop into bed with someone, you miss the opportunity to find out if you truly respect them or if you really enjoy their company.

ALSO READ: How have a private relationship without being secretive

3. Avoid making major decisions too early

Learn to be slow and patient as you form any romantic relationship. You need time to observe, to notice and to internalize and process things. Don’t be in a rush. You don’t want to jump to a conclusion based on temporary romantic feelings.

 

4. Remain true to yourself

When people fall in love, they often sell out some aspects of themselves in order to become their partner’s ideal. Don’t do this.

Of course, concessions are not unheard of and compromises will be made but to change yourself, especially when you have no character flaws, this is not advisable. You should be allowed to express yourself fully and healthily in the relationship.

5. Other interests

Just like anything you pursue in life without properly pacing yourself, over-indulging carries the risk of leading to burnout. Let yourself and your partner have the opportunity to explore life and grow in all other facets of their lives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
2 Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?bullet
3 Relationship Talk With Bukky: He always wants sex as a sign of my...bullet

Related Articles

Linda Ejiofor, Adesua Etomi & other celebrity brides who wed in a garden!
These are 5 reasons why it's OK to dump a partner who is terrible in bed
Pulse Weddings: Dolapo, Olusoji's pre-wedding pictures are elegant & filled with love
Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy
A look back at Tosyn Bucknor & Aurelien Boyer’s 2015 wedding
Here are 3 worst names you can ever call your partner
Why curiosity is totally necessary for the longevity of your relationship
Social Media: Do you use it rightly in your relationship? Here's how to know!
All the surprise celebrity weddings we've had in 2018 so far!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?

Relationships & Weddings

5 signs that your boo is wasting your time
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra on the most romantic things you can do for your girl and what a perfect date looks like
How to build intimacy without sex.
Babes! Here are 5 times you should not shoot your shot at a guy
When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours
Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it
X
Advertisement