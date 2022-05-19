5 money talks to have with your partner before your wedding day

But that’s wrong.

Discussing money and expressing an unhidden curiosity about your partner’s finances is not the same as being a gold digger, a parasite or an opportunist.

As a matter of fact, if you truly love someone you will be concerned about every facet of their life, and they will be open with you because relationships are very much about honesty.

While a great deal of tact is needed while trying to get these information, it still has to be done, especially when the relationship is getting serious and both partners begin to commit to each other.

When that time comes, these are five unavoidable topics you must discuss.

1. Are we financially compatible?

The answer to this can be gotten by asking and observing.

When a relationship seems to be heading somewhere great, partners need to sit down and have a conversation about their finances, the differences and how to reconcile them.

For instance, where a partner chooses to save a certain percentage of his income and the other thinks it’s too low because they place more premium on saving, then they’d have to reach a compromise on that.

2. Are you in debt?

If the answer is yes, then the next logical questions are “how much debt are you in? Are they manageable debts? What’s the repayment plan? When do they mature?” etc.

You could also ask what the debt was acquired for. It helps to know that you are not marrying someone in the habit of indebting themselves for frivolous, unnecessary things.

3. What are your financial aims?

This question is as important as the cliché question “where do you see yourself in 5 years?”

4. Joint or separate accounts?

Never ever get too shy or overly sensitive to ask this. If you are open to the idea and your partner is not, then the best thing to do is to agree on a certain percentage of your individual incomes, and deposit it in an account.

Do it in the name if your kids if you have to. As a matter of fact, you should do it for them if not for anything else.

5. How do we settle bills?

Who pays the kids' school fees? Who buys groceries? How do you pay for your home? Who gets clothes for the kids? Who settles the rent?

Here are conversations you need to have, too. Are they going to be done together, or only one of you will bear these burdens?