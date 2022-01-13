5 lessons to learn from heartbreak

They can change your perception of relationships and hurt you deeply.

But as the common saying goes, there are no scars without lessons.

1. Asking to be loved in equal measure is not too much

In the throes of heartbreak, you might be tempted to return to a mean or abusive partner because you feel unable to deal with the pain, but one lesson to learn is that you deserve someone who loves you as much as you love them, and you were not asking for too much.

2. You cannot change people

Many experiences have made people who they are and you have to accept them for who they are or who they say they are. Attempting to change them is a futile exercise.

3. Listen to the universe and stop making the same mistake

Are you noticing a pattern, either of behaviour or choice of a partner? Do people always say you act in a certain way and that puts them off? Do you always choose a certain type of people who end up hurting you?

It is only a fool who doesn't learn from their mistakes. Fix your flaw and correct the error in decision making.

4. Your feelings of hurt are valid without an apology

If you were abused and manipulated but the person never accepted that they wronged or hurt you, you do not need their apology for a validation of your feelings.

Do not accept to be gaslighted into thinking they did nothing wrong to you.

5. Accept that nothing lasts forever