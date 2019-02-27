Many would rather avoid long distance relationships than get into one.

It does not matter how strong the attraction they feel with a potential partner is, once there is a remote possibility of being separated by distance, they baulk and dead the feelings.

Avoid rather than embrace and give it a try - that’s where we are mentally when it comes to long distance relationships. And that’s not a far fetched or odd conclusion to come to. Distance as a barrier to intimacy, something that many crave in relationships. Being physically present in the moments shared with partners… this is one major component of romance for many and to take that away never sounds just right. The relationship might as well be pointless, many believe.

However, are long distance relationships really that bad? Are they only full of anti-intimacy realities and nothing more? Surely not.

Here are some cool things about long distance relationships that could soften your opinion on them:

1. Individual Growth

Especially if you are one who tends to be overly attached to your romantic partners, distance could be a good thing for you. The distance between you and your partner has been said to compel individuality.

By being overly attached and overly dependent on an ever-present partner, there is little room for growth. In a long distance relationship, you have time to discover the person you are. You have time to think about your own values, pursue your own goals, and learn more about yourself. You grow more into your own person, and this is really not a bad thing.

Simply because in the end, you are meant retain your individuality anyway. Why lose it just because you are in a relationship?

2. It could be a great test of how real the relationship is

All in all, a long-distance relationship requires commitment from both you and your partner to work. There will be rough patches, of course, but by staying together out of trust and commitment to the cause, it could be an evidence of how true the love and affection in the relationship is.

Whether you see each other for long periods or not, you still love each other and keep the affection intact. A relationship that passes this period would have passed a big test of how strong the relationship is.

3. Sex can’t blind you to your true feelings

A lot of people tend to use sex to distract themselves from talking about what’s bothering them.

But when you’re in two different cities or states or even countries, you’re forced to discuss things a lot more frequently because, come to think about it, communication is what keeps a long distance going.

4. You literally never get tired of seeing each other

You see each other so scarcely that when you actually do, you can’t get enough of each other.

5. You become more patient

Long-distance relationships seem custom-designed to teach patience, and patience is a powerful life skill.

It enables you take a long-term view of situations and problems. It stabilizes you in the face of life’s challenges. When you are being patient in your long-distance relationship you are not just nurturing love, you are developing your character.