5 fun and affordable romantic date ideas for couples

Anna Ajayi

Whether you’re married or simply in a relationship, you can try out these romantic date options without even breaking the bank.

Spend quality time together without breaking the bank [Creativemarket]
In Lagos particularly, the traffic situation is unfavourable, and it can be difficult to move from one end of the city to another, especially if your partner lives on the Island and you reside on the mainland.

On top of that, the increased cost of ride-hailing services like Uber and Bolt, as well as the stress of sitting in traffic for extended periods, can make it really challenging to plan dates. As a young person trying to make ends meet, the cost of a date may seem overwhelming.

Is it entirely impossible to be in a working relationship and plan affordable romantic dates? How can you balance both to your advantage?

We've taken these factors into account and have selected some simple date ideas that you can enjoy with your partner while still spending quality time together. We hope you find them helpful.

Movie night [Pinterest]
You could transform your living room into a private cinema with some popcorn and watch a romantic comedy to set the mood. This can be done without spending a lot of money, as all you need is popcorn and a few drinks. Everything else can be found at home.

You can enjoy a romantic moment with your partner by cuddling in each other's arms, sharing a kiss or two, or even falling asleep together while watching the movie.

How cute is that?

If you have board games, you and your partner could enjoy a friendly competition and have a great time. Card or video games would work just as well.

Playing games can be a stress-relieving activity, letting both partners relax and escape the pressures of daily life. It’s fun and you show your romantic side by letting her win a couple of times

Prepare meals together [Pinterest]
It doesn't matter if one party can’t cook. The main goal is to spend quality time together. You both can prepare the meal together and the one who has less culinary expertise can assist the other in any way possible. If you're a guy who lacks kitchen skills, you can be around your woman, cracking jokes, telling her how beautiful she looks in your oversized tee shirt or even hugging her from behind while she cooks. These precious moments are both sweet and romantic, and you don't have to spend a lot of money or waste time in traffic.

Walking hand in hand with your partner can be so romantic. You could take a stroll down the street together and some street food like Suya or shawarma, or simply take a walk and enjoy each other's company, talking about everything and nothing while enjoying the night sky and cool breeze. You hold each other’s hands, taking a sweet stroll under the night sky with the cool breeze just whiffing through. You could talk, gist, joke and even sneak in a kiss or two. The best times together don’t always have to involve spending a lot of money. It's the quality of time spent together that really matters.

Couple relaxing at home [Pinterest]
There are so many things you could do with each other and still have a great time without spending a dime. You both could watch funny Tiktok videos and laugh or even create some of your own. You could also take cute couple pictures together for memories.

With no pressure to rush off, you can relax in each other's arms, have meaningful conversations about your future without any interruptions and bare your souls.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

