5 foods to avoid before s*x

“There are some foods thats can make you feel tired, lethargic and bloated, and these can interfere with great sex,” says Lorraine Perretta, a nutritional therapist.

We run down a few of these food faux pas that might interfere with your performance between the sheets.

Sure, a romantic dinner in a nice restaurant is usually an opportunity to treat yourself to a prime slab of meat. But unfortunately, a big steak is not going to help you feel sexy later on. Large meals can focus the body’s energy and blood flow to digestion rather than sex. Meat can take up to four hours to digest.

Garlic

Apart from giving you stinky breathe down your lovers, garlic is supposedly a prime culprit for making a man’s semen taste funky, along with caffeine, red meat and onions.

There are reports that the bodily fluids of vegetarians taste better than meat eaters. So ditch the meat and garlic, and load up on greens.

Heavy Carbs

Another to avoid if you don’t want to feel lethargic and sleepy. Carbs like potatoes, bread, and pasta are likely to raise the blood sugar levels for the short term but a couple of hours later the sugar levels crash and so does energy.

Sugar

Sweet treats may tempt the taste buds, but their no friend to the ecosystem in your gut. Sugar feeds the unfriendly bacteria that occupy the gut.

When they’re fed, they can produce toxins which results in bloating, wind and abdominal discomfort. No wants to start a night of passion feeling gassy.

Alcohol

A bit of an obvious one, but no one ever had the most satisfying sexual experience when they were trashed. A drink may make you feel sexy, but too much interferes with performance and enjoyment in the long run.

And one that you should eat: Tuna