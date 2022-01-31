5 break-up movies that will help you get through heart break

In this article, we will discuss five movies that will help you deal with your heartbreak.

1. The Notebook:

From the very beginning, this movie will make you cry. It's a story about two young lovers who are separated by World War II, and they fight to be together against all odds. This is the perfect movie to watch when you feel like giving up on love.

Watching The Notebook can remind you that even though things may seem tough, love can conquer all. It is available on Netflix.

2. Silver Linings Playbook:

This particular movie, unlike The Notebook, is more light-hearted. It is about a man who is released from a mental hospital and tries to rebuild his life. He meets a woman who helps him heal and learn to love again.

Silver Linings Playbook is perfect for those who are looking for a movie with a happy ending. It's also available on Netflix.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind:

Imagine being able to erase all the memories of your ex from your mind. That's exactly what happens in this movie. A man and woman undergo a procedure to have all their memories of each other erased, but they soon realize that they can't live without each other

This movie is perfect for those who want to forget their ex-partner but can't seem to shake them from their thoughts. It is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

4. 500 Days of Summer:

Mix a funny story with a heartbreaking break-up and you have 500 Days of Summer. This movie tells the story of a man who falls in love with a woman, only to be left heartbroken when she calls it quits with him. Then, he tries to figure out what went wrong and how he can win her back.

500 Days of Summer is perfect for those who want a movie that will make them laugh and cry. It is available on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, but since Hulu isn't available in Nigeria, the other two options would suit you better.

5. Frances Ha:

This movie entirely embodies the saying that "life is too short." It's about a woman who is trying to figure out what she wants to do with her life, and as she does so, she learns that it's okay to make mistakes.