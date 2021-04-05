5 reasons why you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher sex drive than you

She does not leave you to figure stuff out. She's open, communicative, not shy to talk about sex and knows enough about her body to know what makes her tick and she'll let you know about it, too.

Breathless sex [xoNecole] Pulse Nigeria

5. The relationship is not a struggle

Of course, emotional connections often suffer when physical connections are not strong enough. But you do not have to fear this with this partner. The physical connection hardly suffers with a woman like this.

It's also been argued that women with high sex drive are somehow nicer, have better personalities and are less likely to have dark moods.