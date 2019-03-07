A lot of couples struggle to maintain a happy relationship, but their marriage still falls apart.

Here are 5 bad attitudes that slowly but surely disintegrated love and connection between them.

1. Ignoring each other

Blowing each other off, forgetting to follow through on things promised, failing to pay attention. Neither of you necessarily meant to make other things more important than your spouse, but you did.

2. Entertaining anger for each other

Unspoken or unresolved resentment festers and severely poisons a once healthy relationship. One partner (or even both) can think: You did this thing to me, and I can't get over it.

3. Not meeting each other's needs

Every person has unique needs they hope their partner will fulfill. But often couples fail to speak up about those needs or presume their partner's needs are the same as their own.

4. Letting intimacy to decrease

The affection, connection, and tenderness you once shared dry up from lack of effort, leaving you merely roommates.

5. Neglecting sexual intimacy

When you start to forgo sex, your connection is going to start to drift apart. Even if it means scheduling sex or giving maintenance sex a go, make sure to tend to this part of your marriage just like any other.

Do you need someone to talk to about your sexual lifestyle? Do you have questions about sex? Do you want your sex life to be better? Send your questions to hotpulse@pulse.ng