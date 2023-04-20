Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Having sex outdoors is one of the ways to make your sexual experience more exciting and enjoyable especially if you have been experiencing a lag or lull.

Here are other places you can try.

1. Sex in a restaurant’s restroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

A surprising amount of people have this kink, most expensive restaurants have pretty quiet toilets and you can just lock yourself in them for a quickie.

Afraid of noise you might make? Play Instagram or TikTok videos at the highest volume. Unfortunately, you can’t do this where there is a toilet valet, so be on the lookout.

2. Sex in the car

This is so easy to do, especially at night. Just drive off to a secluded and dark area and get your freak on. A blow job is one of the easiest things to do in the car. The woman can also be the rider while the man sits or just go to the backseat for maximum room.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Sex in the office

Now you have to be careful about this, there are two scenarios, one involves both of you working in the same office and the other involves only one of you.

First, you have to make sure there are no hidden cameras and secondly, you have to shut the door firmly behind you, we don’t want it to be like those movies when someone barges in on you two. Thirdly, you have to make sure you aren’t cheating on someone or sleeping with the boss. Let it be your actual spouse.

4. Sex at a house party

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

One thing is for sure, a house party is an exciting place to get down. The music is loud, alcohol is flowing, slip into the bathroom or an empty room and do the deed as quickly as possible. Sneak back into the crowd and no one might notice but you both have your naughty little secret.

5. Sex in the water