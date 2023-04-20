The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five other places apart from your bed to have sex.

Here are other places to have sex [Pinterest]
Here are other places to have sex [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

Having sex outdoors is one of the ways to make your sexual experience more exciting and enjoyable especially if you have been experiencing a lag or lull.

Here are other places you can try.

ADVERTISEMENT
A restaurant is a fun place to get naughty [istock]
A restaurant is a fun place to get naughty [istock] Pulse Nigeria

A surprising amount of people have this kink, most expensive restaurants have pretty quiet toilets and you can just lock yourself in them for a quickie.

Afraid of noise you might make? Play Instagram or TikTok videos at the highest volume. Unfortunately, you can’t do this where there is a toilet valet, so be on the lookout.

This is so easy to do, especially at night. Just drive off to a secluded and dark area and get your freak on. A blow job is one of the easiest things to do in the car. The woman can also be the rider while the man sits or just go to the backseat for maximum room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now you have to be careful about this, there are two scenarios, one involves both of you working in the same office and the other involves only one of you.

First, you have to make sure there are no hidden cameras and secondly, you have to shut the door firmly behind you, we don’t want it to be like those movies when someone barges in on you two. Thirdly, you have to make sure you aren’t cheating on someone or sleeping with the boss. Let it be your actual spouse.

House parties are pretty fun[istockphoto]
House parties are pretty fun[istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

One thing is for sure, a house party is an exciting place to get down. The music is loud, alcohol is flowing, slip into the bathroom or an empty room and do the deed as quickly as possible. Sneak back into the crowd and no one might notice but you both have your naughty little secret.

Your libido actually increases when you are in the water. Whether in a swimming pool (preferably private) or the beach, it is really really easy to have actual intercourse in water. Not to mention it is extremely sexy.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

Nigeria's youthful population; possible solution to United Kingdom's staff shortage in the NHS and adult care sector

Nigeria's youthful population; possible solution to United Kingdom's staff shortage in the NHS and adult care sector

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms, here's how

Burger King Nigeria launches three new additions to their sides menu

Burger King Nigeria launches three new additions to their sides menu

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Do you really need to walk 10,000 steps per day to be healthy?

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

5 issues with Erica Nlewedim’s outfit to the Queen Charlotte series premiere

5 issues with Erica Nlewedim’s outfit to the Queen Charlotte series premiere

Who wore it better? Lily Afe and Ini Edo face off in a satin gown

Who wore it better? Lily Afe and Ini Edo face off in a satin gown

Did you know these wedding and engagement traditions most couples don’t practice?

Did you know these wedding and engagement traditions most couples don’t practice?

All the things you missed at the Launch of Jägermeister’s Ice Kühl Lounge

All the things you missed at the Launch of Jägermeister’s Ice Kühl Lounge

A Nigerian chef will attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

A Nigerian chef will attempt to break Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black couple.

5 things that happen during sex you shouldn't be sorry for

Check out what your birth month says about you

Zodiac signs: Check out what your birth month says about you

Best breakup messages for him or her [istockphoto]

5 best breakup messages to end a relationship easily

Signs your spouse is hiding money from you [Freepik]

Signs your spouse might be hiding money from you