ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five other places apart from your bed to have sex.

Here are other places to have sex [Pinterest]
Here are other places to have sex [Pinterest]

Recommended articles

Having sex outdoors is one of the ways to make your sexual experience more exciting and enjoyable especially if you have been experiencing a lag or lull.

Here are other places you can try.

ADVERTISEMENT
A restaurant is a fun place to get naughty [istock]
A restaurant is a fun place to get naughty [istock] Pulse Nigeria

A surprising amount of people have this kink, most expensive restaurants have pretty quiet toilets and you can just lock yourself in them for a quickie.

Afraid of noise you might make? Play Instagram or TikTok videos at the highest volume. Unfortunately, you can’t do this where there is a toilet valet, so be on the lookout.

This is so easy to do, especially at night. Just drive off to a secluded and dark area and get your freak on. A blow job is one of the easiest things to do in the car. The woman can also be the rider while the man sits or just go to the backseat for maximum room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now you have to be careful about this, there are two scenarios, one involves both of you working in the same office and the other involves only one of you.

First, you have to make sure there are no hidden cameras and secondly, you have to shut the door firmly behind you, we don’t want it to be like those movies when someone barges in on you two. Thirdly, you have to make sure you aren’t cheating on someone or sleeping with the boss. Let it be your actual spouse.

House parties are pretty fun[istockphoto]
House parties are pretty fun[istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

One thing is for sure, a house party is an exciting place to get down. The music is loud, alcohol is flowing, slip into the bathroom or an empty room and do the deed as quickly as possible. Sneak back into the crowd and no one might notice but you both have your naughty little secret.

Your libido actually increases when you are in the water. Whether in a swimming pool (preferably private) or the beach, it is really really easy to have actual intercourse in water. Not to mention it is extremely sexy.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

Resolve issues before bed [Pinterest]

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with/Pexels

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with

lovers sharing ice cream on a date [istockphoto]

Alphabet Dating: Exciting places for romantic dates so you never run out of ideas