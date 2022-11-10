5 alternatives to an expensive wedding

We have an alternative to what you can save money for instead of an elaborate wedding, go to the court and sign some papers and do these instead;

1. Buy a piece of land or buy a house

Some people spend about 10 - 30 million naira to have their dream wedding and go back to their small cramped apartments. Owning property is an investment that always yields.

2. Travel the world

Guaranteed you can travel to two or three countries with the money you plan to use to entertain people during your wedding. Start your life together with beautiful adventures in beautiful places.

3. Donate to charity

So many people around the world are suffering and dying. How about you use the money to get people off the streets, sponsor a child’s education, and contribute to making the world a better place?

4. Furnish your dream house

Buying or renting your dream house is just one step, furnishing it is the main issue. Instead of your dream wedding, furnish your dream house.

5. Save for your future and children