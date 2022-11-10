RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

5 alternatives to an expensive wedding

Weddings are a multi-billion naira industry.

Nigerians love a good wedding party
From decoration, food, wedding gown, makeup photography and venue, millions of naira are spent on just one day. Think about it, do you want to spend that much on just a few hours and some pictures?

We have an alternative to what you can save money for instead of an elaborate wedding, go to the court and sign some papers and do these instead;

Some people spend about 10 - 30 million naira to have their dream wedding and go back to their small cramped apartments. Owning property is an investment that always yields.

Travel the world with the love of your life
Guaranteed you can travel to two or three countries with the money you plan to use to entertain people during your wedding. Start your life together with beautiful adventures in beautiful places.

So many people around the world are suffering and dying. How about you use the money to get people off the streets, sponsor a child’s education, and contribute to making the world a better place?

Buying or renting your dream house is just one step, furnishing it is the main issue. Instead of your dream wedding, furnish your dream house.

Maybe you don’t want to travel the world but we are sure you want to make the world a better place for your unborn children, you can always save the money for them.

