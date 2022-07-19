5 alternative love languages for Gen Z Nigerians

While we agree with the groundbreaking work done by Ol’ Mister Chapman, we think there are some lowkey sub-categories that Nigerians, especially Gen Zs, love like crazy.

So if you want to blow your Gen Z partner’s mind, engage in any or all of these alternative love languages

1. Send links to remote work

Extra points if the job pays in FX -- especially dollars and pounds. Omo, you will be in control of that mumu button for a long ass time.

2. Send memes

Nothing screams young love in 2022 than sending memes, videos and other social media content you know they’ll love and laugh to. This is a legit love language, no cap.

3. Private snaps

Send random pictures of yourself that no one else will see but your partner. Omo, ask around, there is something immensely satisfying about this one. And it doesn’t have to be on Snapchat only, nor is it limited to nudes/sexy photos.

The tweet below is also related:

4. Send food

Especially if you are doing this for your man, he’ll probably be licking your feet when next he sees you [That’s figurative, not kinky🌚🌚]. Anyway, just do this for your men and women. Everyone loves free food/snacks to munch on.

5. “You remember”