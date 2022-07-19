According to Gary Chapman, people generally appreciate at least one of the following: physical touch, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time and words of affirmation.
5 alternative love languages for Gen Z Nigerians
Romance, according to Naija Gen Zs.
While we agree with the groundbreaking work done by Ol’ Mister Chapman, we think there are some lowkey sub-categories that Nigerians, especially Gen Zs, love like crazy.
So if you want to blow your Gen Z partner’s mind, engage in any or all of these alternative love languages
1. Send links to remote work
Extra points if the job pays in FX -- especially dollars and pounds. Omo, you will be in control of that mumu button for a long ass time.
2. Send memes
Nothing screams young love in 2022 than sending memes, videos and other social media content you know they’ll love and laugh to. This is a legit love language, no cap.
3. Private snaps
Send random pictures of yourself that no one else will see but your partner. Omo, ask around, there is something immensely satisfying about this one. And it doesn’t have to be on Snapchat only, nor is it limited to nudes/sexy photos.
The tweet below is also related:
4. Send food
Especially if you are doing this for your man, he’ll probably be licking your feet when next he sees you [That’s figurative, not kinky🌚🌚]. Anyway, just do this for your men and women. Everyone loves free food/snacks to munch on.
5. “You remember”
So here’s how this works: your babe randomly talks about this thing her or she really wants and despite how [un]likely it is to do or get that thing, you go ahead and do it for them. It bangs different if it’s been a while since they said it and they didn't even know you were paying attention when they said it. You’ll see how hard they’ll cheese when you present it to them. “Awwww, Chima, you remember” [Proceeds to hot fok shortly after💦🙈]
