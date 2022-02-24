4 ways to move on from a national breakfast

1. Acceptance

The first step to moving on is accepting that the breakup has happened. In the process of accepting this, understand that it is perfectly ok to be sad angry and deal with other emotions too. You are at liberty to mourn that relationship, be vulnerable; do not hold it in.

2. Keep your distance

It is a fresh breakup, so your emotions may be all over the place. Vehemently resist the urge to text or call them or stalk them online. It is not healthy for your mental state. Keeping your distance from them will help you heal faster. You don't need to know how they are coping, nor do you need to check up on them in the ''trying times'', focus on yourself, dear.

3. Stay busy

If there is anything you have always wanted to do, now is the time to do them. Take that trip, attend that concert, go to that conference, and go out with friends. Whatever will keep you busy and keep you from almost forgetting your freshly wounded heart will do. You could even channel those emotions into writing a best seller novel or starting up a company; whatever works.

4. Do not rush into anything

Give yourself time, do not rush into another relationship situationship. Take the time to figure out the next big thing in your life.