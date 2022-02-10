4 ways new parents can add romance to valentine's day

In this article, we'll discuss 4 ways to add romance to your valentine's day, even if you're a new parent. So put down the baby monitor and pick up this article instead! I promise it will be worth your time.

While new mother's may feel anything but sexy on valentine's day, experts believe that it's actually the perfect time to reignite the spark in your relationship. And what better way to do that than by spending some quality time together?

1. Cook dinner together:

One of the easiest ways to add romance to valentine's day is by cooking dinner together. Not only will it give you both something fun and challenging to do, but it will also allow you to spend some quality time together. So break out those aprons and get cooking!

2. Make it a family affair:

If cooking dinner together doesn't appeal to you, why not make valentine's day a family affair? Spend the day with your partner and kids, doing something fun and festive. Maybe go out for brunch or take a walk in the park. You could even play a family game. This would undoubtedly bond you all more. Whatever you do, make sure to spend some quality time together as a family.

3. Share memories:

I've heard many times that memories are what build a person. They make us who we are. So on valentine's day, why not share some of your favorite memories with your partner? While your baby is asleep, you could just go down memory lane to your funniest experiences, or even tragic ones. This will help you to reconnect and reminisce about the good times you've had together. It'll help you bond more with your partner without having to get down and dirty at all.

4. Help each other relax: