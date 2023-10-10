3 important things you must never sacrifice for your partner

A person who truly loves and values you will never ask you to change what you love about yourself the most. So, hold on to your individuality with both hands.

That said, let's take a look at three things you should never sacrifice for your partner in a relationship.

Your dreams and goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Your dreams are an important part of your life's journey, and they should never be stifled by anyone, especially not your partner. A good relationship is built on a foundation of unconditional support for each other's dreams and aspirations. If your partner doesn't encourage you to pursue your goals or follow your career path, then you need to rethink your decision to be with this person.

Your relationship with others

Pulse Nigeria

Being in love with someone is great, but it should never lead to isolation and you neglecting your other relationships which are equally important. Your friends, family, and loved ones have been a part of your life for a reason, and they deserve your time and attention. If your partner doesn't respect these connections, it's a blaring red flag. So, don’t let anyone stop you from maintaining ties with those who matter most to you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your happiness

Pulse Nigeria