Some prepared self-awareness is important. If you've got all these signs, you are definitely ready for marriage.

Below are some signs to look out for.

1. You're financially stable

We're talking about money. It's one of the top reasons couples report quarreling with their partners. While you obviously don't have to be super rich to get married, you do have to be fiscally responsible as a pair, and that means being able to openly communicate about all your joint money moves.

2. You love yourself

You can't be happy with somebody else until you're happy with yourself. Sure, you can ask for your partner's support when you're upset, but being married is about joining two lives together, not giving up one. Being content in your own skin means you won't be looking to your partner to fill voids in your life.

3. You're not still searching

Speaking of better, instead of secretly wondering if he/she is the best you can do, focus on making your relationship the best it can be. If you decide to get married, you'll do this for the rest of your life.