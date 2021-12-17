3 reasons you should not ask 'What do you bring to the table?'

Here are some reasons why you should not ask this question.

1. You are supposed to know

On your own volition, you saw an attractive person and decided to pursue a relationship with them. Why didn’t you assess their worth and value? It is a testament to bad decision making if you do not know.

2. It is an ambiguous question

First of all, what table are we even talking about? What do you want to be brought to this imaginary table?

It is all up in the air. Most times, men mean women do not make financial contributions and women feel the men do not cater to their financial needs when they say this.

But it could mean more, it could mean they are not getting love, attention or care.

3. You should ask for what you want