3 reasons you should not ask 'What do you bring to the table?'

Often many people wonder and some even ask intending and current partners, ‘What do you bring to the table?’

Some people are curious about what their partners bring to the table [Capitalfm]
The question can be amusing, especially if you are already dating.

Here are some reasons why you should not ask this question.

On your own volition, you saw an attractive person and decided to pursue a relationship with them. Why didn’t you assess their worth and value? It is a testament to bad decision making if you do not know.

First of all, what table are we even talking about? What do you want to be brought to this imaginary table?

It is all up in the air. Most times, men mean women do not make financial contributions and women feel the men do not cater to their financial needs when they say this.

But it could mean more, it could mean they are not getting love, attention or care.

If your needs aren’t met in a relationship, you should say so and ask for what you want in hopes that it will be met and not make coy statements like, "What do you bring to the table?"

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

