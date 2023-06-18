3 millennials tell us what fatherhood is like for them

Here was their reply:

Dayo, 28

“When my son was born, I felt good, really good. I felt responsible all of a sudden. I was also full of admiration for my wife, women dey try abeg.

"Fatherhood is about being selfless, and that is something I do normally but the selflessness of fatherhood is on another level entirely. Like everything else is secondary and that child is the primary responsibility. The baby doesn’t care if you are eating or working on an important task, when he/she calls, you better answer.”

“So, I have just tried to balance myself and strategize my priorities because now, things have changed entirely.”

“Well, I think the preparation was a lot. When she said she was pregnant, she was someone I barely knew and the next option was an abortion. For a long period, it all felt like I had a gun to my head and I didn’t have a choice but to welcome the whole idea of a child.

With time I forgave myself and I tried to prepare for whatever had to be done. I decided I wanted to be a better father than the one I had but the circumstances of my birth and my son’s birth were pretty much the same already. I started on the wrong foot till I decided I’d be better and I’d look out for my happiness too, but make sure I give him the life I never had.”

Uche, 32