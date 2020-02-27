Pulling out method or pulling out game as some people will like to call it, is also known as the withdrawal method.

Just as the name implies, it means removing or ejecting the penis from the vagina before ejaculation.

Most people would say they want to 'feel' you or they prefer 'skin to skin' so they would rather have sex without protection and as soon as they feel they are about to ejaculate they would pull out.

Here is the thing, you put yourself at potential risk when you engage in this method because most time, in the heat of the moment, your partner is already deep into the sex and is totally enjoying it making them forget to pull out.

Practice safe sex, get tested regularly, get birth control methods; these are the only ways you can protect your sexual health

Well, here are reasons why you should not engage in pull out method:

1. You can easily get pregnant

This method is one quick way to get pregnant. Research has shown that "around 22 out of 100 people who use withdrawal get pregnant every year — that’s about 1 in 5". Because even if your partners manage to pull out before ejaculation, chances are that a few amounts of sperm might find their way into your vagina because sometimes pre-ejaculation fluids could contain sperm and if you are ovulating, you are going to get pregnant even if you take the morning-after pill.

So if you are not trying to pregnant, tell your partner NO PROTECTION, NO SEX!

2. A quick way to get sexually transmitted infections

The withdrawal method does not protect you against sexually transmitted infections, in fact, it is a very quick way to get STIs such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and many more.

If you want to engage in withdrawal method with your partner, make sure both of you get tested before you decide to have unprotected sex. The result will give you all the clue you need and would help you make a good decision.

3. It is the least effective method of contraceptive and protection

The pulling out method is slow and very ineffective. You can't be guaranteed of anything. It is like playing roulette with your life, you are not sure of the outcome. The method gives room for enough human errors. You don't want to be taking a risk with your sexual health.