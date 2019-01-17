Sometimes, a relationship would need more than one opportunity to actually work.

It’s a very tricky game to play, of course. Choosing to fumble a relationship with the hope that there will be another privilege to get it right is a risk that may prove too much.

But then again, people do get lucky. Second chances are presented to fix mistakes from first attempts.

Having said that, you need to know that second chances are not to be handed out just for fun. Not every girlfriend or boyfriend deserves it. So if you have ever thought of giving a partner second chance, these are three valid conditions to consider before letting them come back into your life.

1. You have both grown

According to Matt Lundquist, licensed clinical and social worker, a couples therapist in New York, USA, mental and physical development allows people see things in a different light, and that reinformation and reinvention of the mind could be what makes you see things in a different light.

And of course, ensure that that growth comes with a genuine repentance and a willingness to try to make things work this time around.

2. Circumstances have changed

“A lot of times relationships end because of environmental factors like distance and work,” Lundquist adds.

If you things are different and life circumstances would not make things easier to navigate, then why not?

3. Anything different from the first time?

The critical question to ask is “what has changed?” he says.

If an ex is trying to get back, this the big question that needs answering. So sit back and observe and think long and hard about it. If there’s a positive change that bodes well for the relationship, then don’t be scared to try again if you want it.

If, on the other hand, you notice no change, then do not do it because the even though the time may be different, the issues will still be the same if the person is unchanged.