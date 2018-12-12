Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A lavish Indian wedding like no other

Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal: A $100 million super-wedding featuring Beyonce, Hillary Clinton

Following Priyanka Chopra's steps, this is another Indian wedding that has the world's attention!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Isha Ambani is getting married to Anand Piramal in Mumbai, December 12, 2018. play

Isha Ambani is getting married to Anand Piramal in Mumbai, December 12, 2018.

(Instagram)

Just a while after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Indian wedding took the Internet by storm and left everyone spellbound, another Indian wedding is here in all of it’s breathtaking glory and we’re awash once again with love and admiration!

This time around, it is Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh; and her beau, Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal, another industrialist. The pair are tying the knot today, Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the family residence in Mumbai.

play Amitabh Bachan, wife and granddaughter at the wedding. (Instagram/Manav Manglani)

 

Today’s wedding ceremony [ongoing at the time of this article] comes after days and days of festivities dating back to an engagement party in September at a lakeside Italian palace.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle & other adorable foreign celeb weddings of 2018!

More famously, the couple’s pre-wedding party held just over the weekend that ended on December 9, and American singer, Beyonce performed at the ceremony. Even Hillary Clinton, America’s former secretary of state, attended the ceremony and was seen dancing with Indian movie icon, Shah Rukh Khan.

  

The wedding ceremony is already being called the wedding of the year, with the whole country and regions beyond, paying attention to the extravagant nuptials. It is one that will reportedly cost Mukesh Ambani $100 million, according to Indian website, Hindustian Times.

Newly weds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who only just shut down the country with their own wedding are in attendance, and so are several other Indian celebrities and cream of society including Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachan, Hillary Clinton,  Former Indian President, Pranab Mukherjee, among a host of others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?bullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Dangote's nephew has the most extravagant engagement party we've ever seen!
Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What do you when you discover your boo has another boo?
Simi, Adekunle Gold: Private relationship goals?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: He always wants sex as a sign of my love for him; is this true love?
Social Media: Do you use it rightly in your relationship? Here's how to know!
Awkward but necessary conversations to have before going on a date with anyone
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl gives green light to another guy

Relationships & Weddings

Communication can not be downplayed in a long distance relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky: Should long distance stop me from dating the girl I like?
Reassurances men need to always give their baes
Men! See the 5 reassurances your woman needs to hear from you always
Why do people really gain weight after marriage?
McShayn's Love Thread: Why do people really gain weight after marriage?
To be totally open with boo or not.
Seeking Love? Here is the most important advice you need when you get it!
X
Advertisement