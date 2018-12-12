news

Just a while after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Indian wedding took the Internet by storm and left everyone spellbound, another Indian wedding is here in all of it’s breathtaking glory and we’re awash once again with love and admiration!

This time around, it is Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh; and her beau, Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal, another industrialist. The pair are tying the knot today, Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the family residence in Mumbai.

Today’s wedding ceremony [ongoing at the time of this article] comes after days and days of festivities dating back to an engagement party in September at a lakeside Italian palace.

More famously, the couple’s pre-wedding party held just over the weekend that ended on December 9, and American singer, Beyonce performed at the ceremony. Even Hillary Clinton, America’s former secretary of state, attended the ceremony and was seen dancing with Indian movie icon, Shah Rukh Khan.

The wedding ceremony is already being called the wedding of the year, with the whole country and regions beyond, paying attention to the extravagant nuptials. It is one that will reportedly cost Mukesh Ambani $100 million, according to Indian website, Hindustian Times.

Newly weds, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who only just shut down the country with their own wedding are in attendance, and so are several other Indian celebrities and cream of society including Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachan, Hillary Clinton, Former Indian President, Pranab Mukherjee, among a host of others.