10 sweet things every boyfriend wants to hear

Don't be the partner who only communicates when they have something negative to say. Your boyfriend deserves to hear the things he's great at, too.

So with the same energy that you point out his flaws and errors to him, ensure to tell him these 10 sweet things as regularly as reasonable.

1. I love being pampered and you know just how to pamper me all the time.

2. You’re such a smooth talker. I hope you don’t go talking to all the girls you know this way!

3. I love your hair [it could be anything, really] so much, it’s so hard to take my hands off you.

4. You never let me down ever.

5. You look so good you make all the girls in the room jealous of me.

6. You take care of me so well I feel like a princess when I’m with you.

7. I can’t wait to have kid with your looks and your heart. And I can’t wait to raise those little soldiers with you.