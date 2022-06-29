10 people talk about the importance of pre-marital s*x despite religious restrictions

The Quran is against premarital sex. Surah Al-Furqan 68 says “... and do not commit unlawful sexual intercourse. And whoever should do that will meet a penalty.”

The Bible speaks against it too. 1 Corinthians 6:18: “Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body, but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body.”

I asked single, young, Christian and Muslims how important sex is to them when dating;

Segun, 32, “When I was like 18 years, maybe I could have a relationship without sex but not anymore. Sex is what makes us come together not personality, what personality again?"

"Women are full of stress. If we are not having sex, what are we doing? The Bible said you should go and marry if you want to have sex, but the economy does not agree with getting married so, what can you do?"

Ade, 24, “It's impossible for me to be in a relationship without sex. If I like you, I want your body. Sex is part of my own physical love language. ”

“The Bible doesn’t say we should have sex without getting married. It talks about sex outside wedlock.”

Maris, 23, says; “I don't think sex is important because sex is just an activity people do to enjoy themselves. I don't see it as lovemaking if I am giving it out to you before getting married because rape is still sex. Maybe, my perception will change, but right now, I don’t think we have to have sex if we must date."

Deolu, 28, “We are not dating until we have sex. If we are not having sex, we are just guys, we are just colleagues. As for what the Bible says, I don't fornicate, I make love.”

Silas, 29, “Yes, I can have a relationship without sex but is hard because women want it and men need it."

"It is as important as food because it gives pleasure. Konji does not respect religious beliefs. The first time you have sex, you feel guilty and then you get used to it.”

Bisi, 26, “I can’t have a relationship without sex because I love sex, if he doesn’t want sex then he should be affectionate, kissing, cuddling and other sexual activity.”

Ahmed, 24, “I can’t even do talking stages without sex. The Quran says we should drink or lie, and I still do it so, what is sex?”

"Plus, the age at which we get married this days does not make holding off sex easy. I also think determining sexual compatibility is important."

Simbi, 23, “I grew up in a religious home, but I can’t be in a relationship and not have sex. Would we be romancing every time? It’ll get boring now.”