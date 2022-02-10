Are you tired of spending Valentine’s Day in a restaurant? Well, me too. Look out for these ways to enjoy Val’s day.
10 exciting activities for lovers on Valentine's Day
Do the unusual on Valentine's Day.
1. Sip and paint
Sip and Paint is a fun and relaxing activity. You also get to bond and enjoy a glass of wine while tickling your creative juices.
2. Go kayaking
Have you ever tried couple’s kayaking? Then, Valentine’s Day is a great time to try it.
3. Go for a couple’s massage
In high-stress cities like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt having a relaxing day at the spa might be the best thing you both have tried in a while.
4. Stay home and rewatch your favourite movie or series
Why add to the number of motorists on the road or get stuck in traffic when you can stay home and cosy up next to each other.
5. Try a new restaurant
Have you eaten Chinese food before? Try it. You might need to make a reservation.
6. Book a room at an expensive hotel
You can even go the extra mile and decorate it with petals and candles. Enjoying your night at a fancy hotel after a great meal is another great way to spend Valentine’s Day.
7. Make a fancy dinner for your partner
Who cooks less? Then, it will be a pleasant surprise to see you cooking. Make sure you do not burn down the kitchen and plan ahead!
8. Play karaoke
Karaoke is always a fun way to enjoy yourself if the goal is fun and not necessarily romance.
9. Go Salsa dancing
Salsa is an intimate and fun dance between couples, let go of the shyness and dance.
10. Spend the evening at the beach
The beach hits different at night and if you have not experienced it, you should try it on Valentine’s Day.
