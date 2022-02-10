RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

10 exciting activities for lovers on Valentine's Day

Temi Iwalaiye

Do the unusual on Valentine's Day.

Try some Karaoke to have a good time [Popsugar]
Try some Karaoke to have a good time [Popsugar]

Are you tired of spending Valentine’s Day in a restaurant? Well, me too. Look out for these ways to enjoy Val’s day.

Sip and Paint is a fun and relaxing activity. You also get to bond and enjoy a glass of wine while tickling your creative juices.

Kayaking is good for your mental health [Pexels]
Kayaking is good for your mental health [Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

Have you ever tried couple’s kayaking? Then, Valentine’s Day is a great time to try it.

In high-stress cities like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt having a relaxing day at the spa might be the best thing you both have tried in a while.

Why add to the number of motorists on the road or get stuck in traffic when you can stay home and cosy up next to each other.

Have you eaten Chinese food before? Try it. You might need to make a reservation.

You can even go the extra mile and decorate it with petals and candles. Enjoying your night at a fancy hotel after a great meal is another great way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Who cooks less? Then, it will be a pleasant surprise to see you cooking. Make sure you do not burn down the kitchen and plan ahead!

Try some Karaoke to have a good time [Popsugar]
Try some Karaoke to have a good time [Popsugar] Pulse Nigeria

Karaoke is always a fun way to enjoy yourself if the goal is fun and not necessarily romance.

Salsa dancing classes are quite popular now [Pexels]
Salsa dancing classes are quite popular now [Pexels] Pulse Nigeria

Salsa is an intimate and fun dance between couples, let go of the shyness and dance.

The beach hits different at night and if you have not experienced it, you should try it on Valentine’s Day.

