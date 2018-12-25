Every 90’s baby has fond memories of Christmas;chicken, rice, and fun inside stories of bad occurrences and whatnot - from the half-dead, headless chickens taking flight mid-slaughter, to the fried chicken heist you pull with your Dad and siblings while the mothers complain before locking all the edibles away in Narnia, we saw it all.

While the kids born into upper-middle-class families might not have been privy to market shopping for ‘Christmas clothes’ because they shop on foreign excursions with their families, children from the middle-middle class families and lower must have had one or two market excursions to find their Christmas clothes.

Sometimes, you get to choose. Other times, you only have the privilege of choosing your shoes because your parents cannot track the growth of your legs. And of course, one of these readers must have fallen victim to under-sized shoes and outfits because their parents wanted to outsmart market exorbitant prices and purchase merchandise months earlier.

But then, I look around today, I see no parents buying Christmas clothes, neither do I see children going on hunger strikes because their desired Christmas cloth was not purchased and their parents used discretion. In fact, in recent times, the only instance I’ve seen of Christmas clothes was of one boy stepping into a sneaker shop with his father just 3 days ago, “Daddy, I’m a size 43, not a size 41,” he said.

In a discussion with my ‘sweatpants plug/dealer,’ Oyin, we examined how the internet, actions attractions, and growth diverted attention from the previous sole focus of Christmas for the Nigerian, 90’s baby. Being a 90’s baby himself, and an HND holder from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Ojere, Ogun State, Oyin says, “In our time, most of us had no satellite television, no cinema, and very few party kini, so there was very little to look forward to.”

He continues, “Now, Children are spoilt for choice. The obsession with Christmas cloth started fading with us too, when major food joints like Mr. Biggs, Sweet Sensation started gulping our parents’ Christmas budgets. We had different things to look forward to and slowly, those things became cooler than ‘Christmas clothes.’”

Oyin made sense, and I agree with him, but the icing on the cake was delivered by my neighbor, Amaka, a Banker and mother of one who simply attributed the obsolete practice to, ‘Changing times.’

Amaka said, “Times change, bro. Make no mistake, some kids still clamour for Christmas clothes, the desire has just stopped being widely relevant because middle-class families now buy great clothes for their children every other day.”

“Asides that, asides end-of-year parties, Children now have some great outings in their churches or schools which would require great clothes, so your children don’t stick out like a sore thumb. Thus, for Christmas, they automatically expect more than just clothes because, through the year, they got clothes.” She noted.

I couldn’t agree more.

The truth is times have changed. Societal advancements in facilities, intellect, and social growth means what Children now look forward to in Christmas is more than just ‘Christmas clothes,’ they crave an experience. While they still want to dress well to outings, the clothes they wear are not the ‘Christmas clothes,’ they wear to all special occasions across the next year.

Asides that, the internet era means advancement, shared ideas, and intellectual growth are now a feature across several social classes. That means, the definition of ‘cool’ is now most likely general and child or teenager or even young person wants to be deemed ‘uncool.’ ‘Christmas clothes’ will be nearly alien to the average 2000's baby and his friend who speaks about same will be laughed at.

While the idea of peer expectations are mostly subconscious, the truths we imbibe define our expectations. The Nigeria child did not become too ‘cool’ for Christmas clothes, the idea of ‘Christmas clothes’ just stopped being cool due to natural societal advancement. The world generally outgrew ‘Christmas clothes.’

Times change, you either measure up or you equally go out of style.