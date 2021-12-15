Pros and Cons of enrolling your child in a Boarding school

Are Boarding schools good or bad?

Unlike regular schools, boarding schools have students live on campus, so they have their classes and meals together. In addition, kids go home during the holidays, or some schools let them go home on weekends.

There is no specific metric to determine if boarding schools are good or bad because different kids and parents have different needs. However, to aid your decision, below are some advantages and disadvantages of enrolling your child in a boarding school.

Pros

Self-reliance and independence: believe it or not, boarding schools help kids to be more independent and self-reliant than their peers. Kids tend to solve their daily problems themselves like washing and ironing their clothes.

Confidence: as children begin to do things themselves, they become confident in their abilities. Boarding schools also expose kids to social activities to find what they're good at and be confident at it.

Discipline: unlike when kids are home, they can stay up all night playing games or watching TV, the boarding school environment is more organized, and everything is planned. There are specific times for meals, reading, and even going to bed. Discipline helps children to remain focused while working to achieve their goals.

Social confidence: as your child sees and interacts with their peers daily, they learn to be confident talking to people and become very social in the real world.

Quality education: boarding schools are very strict when it comes to reading. Instead of your child going through the regular day-to-day commute, they head straight to their hostels after school, so they have time for essential things like assignments. In addition, they can reach out to their peers for help if they're having any trouble with certain concepts.

Cons

Homesickness: when kids first enroll in a boarding school, they often get homesick and find it hard to adapt to the environment. Over time, they get accustomed to the environment, but they'll still miss home from time to time.

Gender separation: most boarding schools are girls-only or boys-only. However, the importance of co-ed education in schools cannot be overemphasized. Enrolling your child in a co-ed institution not only improves their social life, but it also improves your child's personality. Men and women work together in the real world, so co-ed education prepares your child for adult life.