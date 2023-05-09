The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 awards TECNO Camon 20 Best Product Design in Telecommunication

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO: The award-winning device is set for launch on May 9th this year.

MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner TECNO CAMON 20 Series
MUSE Design Awards 2023 Gold Winner TECNO CAMON 20 Series

Recommended articles

TECNO's CAMON 20 Series, known for its groundbreaking stylish design, was again unanimously praised by the judges of MUSE Design Awards 2023 thanks to its industry-first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design. This win further illustrates TECNO's strength in product design as the company gains recognition from well-established international authorities.

The award-winning device is set for launch on May 9th this year.

Held by the International Awards Association (IAA), the MUSE Design Awards is one of the most influential international awards in global design, known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria. The awards focus on exploring artistic beauty and design innovation, aiming to foster "design muses" and promote global innovation and design excellence. This year's MUSE Design Awards received over 6,300 entries from countries worldwide and were judged by a jury panel composed of 51 expert judges from creative and design-led disciplines across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The industries have gone through significant changes throughout the years, yet to have these entrants showcase their ability to adapt and overcome is certainly surprising and encouraging to our team in IAA," said IAA spokesman Thomas Brandt, "We celebrate good design in all its forms, and TECNO CAMON 20 Series caught our eye with its outstanding attention to detail, superb craftsmanship, and innovative design qualities, making it a worthy winner of our Gold Award."

Inspired by the deconstructivist genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers to create the unique CAMON PUZZLE design. TECNO tries for the first time to engrave 20 irregular ribs in a three-dimensional luxury lychee-pattern back cover material of Magic Skin. At the same time, sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into constructing the device's back cover. The combination of advanced materials and bold design philosophy challenges traditional smartphone design language and allows CAMON 20 users to make a stylish statement.

Of course, the focus is not only on aesthetics but on the user experience, too. The newest material of Magic Skin applied to CAMON 20 Series brings out the best deconstructionist design, creating incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn't attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 series brings industry design standards into a new era by winning high praise from the MUSE jury and highlighting TECNO's position as a smartphone-design pioneer.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Since its launch, TECNO has been revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging global markets, relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies. Today, TECNO has developed into a recognized leader in its target markets, delivering ultramodern innovation through a wide range of smartphones, smart wearables, laptops and tablets, HiOS operating systems, and smart home products. Guided by its brand essence of “Stop at Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. For more information, please visit TECNO’s official site: www.tecno-mobile.com

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 famous Nigerian paintings you should see

5 famous Nigerian paintings you should see

5 tips for managing excessive sweating

5 tips for managing excessive sweating

Prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 awards TECNO Camon 20 Best Product Design in Telecommunication

Prestigious MUSE Design Awards 2023 awards TECNO Camon 20 Best Product Design in Telecommunication

6 Reasons you should use Onburd.com for your next trip

6 Reasons you should use Onburd.com for your next trip

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

The hilarious origin story of these 5 popular places in Lagos

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious & depressed

Why eating fried potatoes chips will make you more anxious & depressed

5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

5 unhealthy and deadly snacks almost all Nigerians enjoy

Want to slay and be comfortable while pregnant? 5 times Tomike Adeoye schooled us on how to

Want to slay and be comfortable while pregnant? 5 times Tomike Adeoye schooled us on how to

5 things to do before a vagina wax appointment - so you won’t traumatise your wax lady

5 things to do before a vagina wax appointment - so you won’t traumatise your wax lady

5 home décor ideas for a self-contained apartment

5 home décor ideas for a self-contained apartment

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Maria Chike

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Maria Chike

3 effective ways to use clove as a mouthwash

3 effective ways to use clove as a mouthwash

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

The Nigerian passport grants complete visa-free access to only 26 other countries across the world [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities