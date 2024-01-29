ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Anna Ajayi

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age.

Pregnancy and PCOS? Here's all you need to know [RCM]
Pregnancy and PCOS? Here's all you need to know [RCM]

The journey of pregnancy can be a rollercoaster of emotions and experiences, and it becomes even more complex when you're doing so with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

Recommended articles

Commonly known for its impact on fertility, PCOS can be a significant factor in a woman's pregnancy experience. However, with a full understanding and the right care, many women with PCOS can navigate their pregnancies successfully.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Characterised by irregular menstrual cycles, excessive androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries, its symptoms can be as varied as they are challenging. Women with PCOS may experience weight gain, acne, thinning hair, and fertility issues, though symptoms differ widely. Diagnosing PCOS typically involves a combination of physical exams, blood tests to measure hormone levels, and ultrasound imaging to look for cystic ovaries. Understanding PCOS is key in managing its symptoms and planning for a healthy pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fertility challenges are a notable concern for many women with PCOS. The hormonal imbalances associated with the condition can disrupt ovulation, making it harder to conceive. However, hope is far from lost. Treatment options such as lifestyle changes, medications like Clomiphene, and assisted reproductive technologies have proven effective. Studies show that with appropriate treatment, many women with PCOS successfully conceive. It's essential to work closely with a healthcare provider to determine the best approach for your individual needs, keeping in mind that each journey to motherhood is unique.

Pregnancy while managing PCOS comes with heightened risks and necessitates specialised care. Women with PCOS are more prone to conditions like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and premature delivery. Prenatal care tailored to PCOS patients often involves regular monitoring of blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and baby's growth. Managing PCOS symptoms during pregnancy can involve dietary adjustments, safe physical activities, and possibly medication adjustments under medical supervision. It's crucial to stay vigilant and maintain open communication with your healthcare team to ensure a safe pregnancy journey both for you and your baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Women with PCOS should be aware of certain complications that can arise during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes, a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, is more common in women with PCOS. Regular glucose monitoring and dietary management are key to controlling it. Preeclampsia, characterised by high blood pressure and damage to organ systems, is another risk. Early detection through regular prenatal visits is important. Additionally, the risk of miscarriage is slightly higher in women with PCOS. It's important to follow prescribed prenatal care and discuss any concerns with your doctor to manage these risks effectively.

Adopting healthy habits is crucial for a smooth pregnancy with PCOS. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, moderate exercise like walking or prenatal yoga, and effective stress management techniques can all contribute to better health outcomes. Remember, each positive choice is a step towards a healthier pregnancy journey.

Delivery planning for women with PCOS should be discussed with a healthcare provider, considering any additional risks. Postpartum care is equally important, focusing on managing any lingering PCOS symptoms, adjusting to motherhood, and building a strong support system. Postpartum check-ups are vital to monitor recovery and overall health.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

5 Icelandic towns where the night never falls for months!

Did you know that the world’s only penis museum is in Iceland?

Did you know that the world’s only penis museum is in Iceland?

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

The strange story of the blue people of Kentucky

Historical Execution: 5 disturbing devices designed to end lives quickly

Historical Execution: 5 disturbing devices designed to end lives quickly

Avon HMO celebrates maternal, infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2023 photo contest

Avon HMO celebrates maternal, infant health, rewards winners of #AvonBaby2023 photo contest

10 countries around the world where alcohol is prohibited

10 countries around the world where alcohol is prohibited

10 countries that give a second 'stronger' visa-free passport for the right price

10 countries that give a second 'stronger' visa-free passport for the right price

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi will attempt to travel by road from London to Lagos

Nigerian lady Pelumi Nubi will attempt to travel by road from London to Lagos

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

7 nail polish hacks for flawless DIY manicures

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

Cooking together: 5-course meal for a romantic Valentine's evening

The love story behind the origin of 'Ìyàwó' - the Yoruba word for wife

The love story behind the origin of 'Ìyàwó' - the Yoruba word for wife

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People with the same AS,SS genotype [Pexels]

Love & Genotype: 5 ways AS, SS couples can get married

Early detection and treatment can prevent up to 80% of all cervical cancer cases [Medanta]

Cervical Cancer: Symptoms and how to prevent it

Teeth Braces

5 things you should know before you get braces

You need to change your spending habits [Bloomberg]

3 mistakes you need to avoid when you are trying to get out of debt