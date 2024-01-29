Pregnancy with PCOS? Here's what to expect when you're expecting

Commonly known for its impact on fertility, PCOS can be a significant factor in a woman's pregnancy experience. However, with a full understanding and the right care, many women with PCOS can navigate their pregnancies successfully.

What is PCOS?

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. Characterised by irregular menstrual cycles, excessive androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries, its symptoms can be as varied as they are challenging. Women with PCOS may experience weight gain, acne, thinning hair, and fertility issues, though symptoms differ widely. Diagnosing PCOS typically involves a combination of physical exams, blood tests to measure hormone levels, and ultrasound imaging to look for cystic ovaries. Understanding PCOS is key in managing its symptoms and planning for a healthy pregnancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

PCOS and fertility

Fertility challenges are a notable concern for many women with PCOS. The hormonal imbalances associated with the condition can disrupt ovulation, making it harder to conceive. However, hope is far from lost. Treatment options such as lifestyle changes, medications like Clomiphene, and assisted reproductive technologies have proven effective. Studies show that with appropriate treatment, many women with PCOS successfully conceive. It's essential to work closely with a healthcare provider to determine the best approach for your individual needs, keeping in mind that each journey to motherhood is unique.

Pregnancy with PCOS

Pregnancy while managing PCOS comes with heightened risks and necessitates specialised care. Women with PCOS are more prone to conditions like gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and premature delivery. Prenatal care tailored to PCOS patients often involves regular monitoring of blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and baby's growth. Managing PCOS symptoms during pregnancy can involve dietary adjustments, safe physical activities, and possibly medication adjustments under medical supervision. It's crucial to stay vigilant and maintain open communication with your healthcare team to ensure a safe pregnancy journey both for you and your baby.

Common complications

ADVERTISEMENT

Women with PCOS should be aware of certain complications that can arise during pregnancy. Gestational diabetes, a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy, is more common in women with PCOS. Regular glucose monitoring and dietary management are key to controlling it. Preeclampsia, characterised by high blood pressure and damage to organ systems, is another risk. Early detection through regular prenatal visits is important. Additionally, the risk of miscarriage is slightly higher in women with PCOS. It's important to follow prescribed prenatal care and discuss any concerns with your doctor to manage these risks effectively.

Healthy habits for a smooth pregnancy

Adopting healthy habits is crucial for a smooth pregnancy with PCOS. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, moderate exercise like walking or prenatal yoga, and effective stress management techniques can all contribute to better health outcomes. Remember, each positive choice is a step towards a healthier pregnancy journey.

Delivery and postpartum care

Delivery planning for women with PCOS should be discussed with a healthcare provider, considering any additional risks. Postpartum care is equally important, focusing on managing any lingering PCOS symptoms, adjusting to motherhood, and building a strong support system. Postpartum check-ups are vital to monitor recovery and overall health.

ADVERTISEMENT