Pimpin: meet the Ghanaian artist making waves with his pencil

Julian Selby is a Ghanaian artist who has had a long time to practice his stunning pencil art; he's been at it since primary in school.

He is one of Ghana's rare talents making waves in the art industry.

Growing up, he said he inspired his love of drawing, and he expresses himself through the creative art industry.

He has quickly earned a name for himself with his unique style of drawing that blends photorealism and surrealism on a massive scale called Artwork by Pimpim.

His work has the look of vintage photography, but usually with an unsettling or incongruous twist.

Artwork by Pimpin pencil drawings are amazing to look at, but he regards his hyper real work as just a stage in his ongoing evolutionary process of exploration and development.

Over a period of roughly two years, Artwork by Pimpin drew his intricate piece, which we still – no matter how long we look at it – cannot believe is a drawing.

Lots of artists do not go in for degrees, he said, but talent as well as knowledge is necessary.

Speaking exclusively to Emmanuel Kojo, he said people are willing to pay for stuff that is creative and new.

"His works are, in my opinion, very hard to compete with," he added.

