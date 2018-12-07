Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle >

Pimpin: meet the Ghanaian artist making waves with his pencil

Pimpin: the young Ghanaian taking on the art world with his pencil drawings

Artwork by Pimpin is one of Ghana's rare talents making waves in the art industry.

  • Published:
play

Julian Selby is a Ghanaian artist who has had a long time to practice his stunning pencil art; he's been at it since primary in school.

He is one of Ghana's rare talents making waves in the art industry.

Growing up, he said he inspired his love of drawing, and he expresses himself through the creative art industry.

He has quickly earned a name for himself with his unique style of drawing that blends photorealism and surrealism on a massive scale called Artwork by Pimpim.

READ MORE: Nana Addo donates November salary to Korle-Bu accident centre

His work has the look of vintage photography, but usually with an unsettling or incongruous twist.

Artwork by Pimpin pencil drawings are amazing to look at, but he regards his hyper real work as just a stage in his ongoing evolutionary process of exploration and development.

Over a period of roughly two years, Artwork by Pimpin drew his intricate piece, which we still – no matter how long we look at it – cannot believe is a drawing.

Lots of artists do not go in for degrees, he said, but talent as well as knowledge is necessary.

Speaking exclusively to Emmanuel Kojo, he said people are willing to pay for stuff that is creative and new.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo commissions AMA new ultra-modern office complex

"His works are, in my opinion, very hard to compete with," he added.

Here are some pencil drawings by Pimpin:

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

play

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Top 3

1 Social Media Is there a perfect way to slide in the DMs?bullet
2 Wellness 4 exercises that will help you eliminate underarm flab and...bullet
3 Four certified ways to get out from depressionbullet

Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: How to prepare beef burritos at home
Boyfriend issues
How to ensure your partner’s interest in you never dies
7 things Nigeria does better than any African country
7 things Nigeria does better than any African country
Pulse List 2018: Top 5 fashion brands of 2018
Pulse List 2018: Top 5 fashion brands of 2018
X
Advertisement