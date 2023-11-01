ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

Temi Iwalaiye

Nigeria is facing multidimensional poverty, but how bad is it?

How poor are Nigerians? [istockphoto]
How poor are Nigerians? [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

Preexisting data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics reveal that “in Nigeria, 40.1% of people are poor according to the 2018/19 national monetary poverty line, and 63% are multidimensionally poor according to the National MPI 2022. Multidimensional poverty is higher in rural areas, where 72% of people are poor, compared to 42% of people in urban areas.” There's no doubt that this figure will increase this year.

This was the result of the survey done by Piggyvest:

ADVERTISEMENT
How much do Nigerians earn? [Piggyvest]
How much do Nigerians earn? [Piggyvest] Pulse Nigeria

The majority of Nigerians, 80%, claim to earn an income, with nearly 3 in 10 earning below ₦100,000. These individuals often rely on family, borrowing, or multiple jobs to supplement their salary.

Over 3 in 5 earn a monthly income, while almost 2 in 5 have two or more streams of income.

Gen Z, who has only been in the workforce for a few years, is the least likely generation to have multiple income streams. The group over the age of 57 is the most likely to have two or more income streams.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians personal expenses [Piggyvest]
Nigerians personal expenses [Piggyvest] Pulse Nigeria

Most income is spent on food and groceries, with 87% of respondents naming food as their most important expense. 87% of respondents stated food on their list of most important expenses, followed by utility bills (58%), transportation (48%), and housing (39%).

Nigerians saving goals [Piggyvest]
Nigerians saving goals [Piggyvest] Pulse Nigeria

A study in Nigeria found that rent/housing is the top category of savings for 36% of the population, followed by personal education (24%), japa (21%), vacation (20%), gadgets (17%), children (14%), and a car (14%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Older Nigerians are better prepared for emergencies, while Gen Z and Millennials show the least financial preparedness, with only 1 in 25 and 1 in 10 having emergency funds to last 6 months or more.

Nigeria's private savings rate is a significant concern. This is due to factors such as a lack of money and knowledge about saving or not considering saving a priority. However, 79% of respondents have a savings culture, with 64% saving monthly. Also, women save more money than men.

Nearly six in 10 Nigerians lack emergency funds, which protect regular savings and allow for emergencies without incurring debt. But only 25% of income earners have enough to last the recommended period. The majority of those with emergency funds believe their set-aside funds will last only a few months before they run out of money.

This report is hardly a surprise, as government policy has caused economic hardship for many Nigerians.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

5 teas that will instantly calm you, relieve stress and reduce blood pressure

3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

3 convincing reasons you need to switch to a vegan lifestyle

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

How poor are Nigerians? Report reveals how much Nigerians earn, save and spend

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

Lola Mewu breaks Guinness World Record for longest painting marathon

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

DIY Recipes: How to make corn dogs at home

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Apart from reproduction, this is what semen does in a woman's body

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

Captain Morgan's fun-filled Captains' link up steals the show at LCW 2023

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

5 must-haves in every woman's skincare kit and why

6 signs you are not the only woman in his life

6 signs you are not the only woman in his life

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here's everything girls need to know

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

Why men need to stop putting their phones in their pocket

7 facts about Shade Thomas-Fahm, Nigeria’s first fashion designer

7 facts about Shade Thomas-Fahm, Nigeria’s first fashion designer

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jayden is far too common [istockphoto]

Parents should be stopped from naming male children Jayden, here’s why

Places you should never take a woman to on a first date [istockphoto]

5 places you should never take a woman on a first date

Why they come back

4 reasons men usually come back after they walk away

African ladies walking on the street

12 things you inherit from parents unknowingly