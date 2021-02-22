The 2021 edition of the annual People of Culture Festival has been announced to take place this Saturday February 27. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, this year’s showcase will be streamed live on to viewers across the world from Chicago, United States of America.

Now in its 2nd season, the People of Culture Festival was founded by Nigerian born brothers, Efe Iyare and Nosa Iyare in 2018, as a means of bridging the gap between Immigrant Africans and African Americans, while rewriting the African narrative through the visual lens of music, fashion, lifestyle, and other forms of art.

People of Culture is Uniting Black Creatives for Black History Month. (TBD)

Specifically, this year’s edition also commemorates Black History Month and promises to be as entertaining as its previous events as guests can expect the very best of black music from artists across Africa and the United States.

Performing on the roster this year is Arelle Tones (Nigerian-American), Esi Chelle (Ghanaian-American), Bibianna (Madagascar), Bvnk (Nigeria), John NetworQ (Nigeria), Mellow (South Africa), Re Alissa (USA), Ifeanyi Elswith (USA), Juvelly (Dr Congo), Jay Tendo (Ghana), and others.

Viewers can catch the full show live on event day from 6PM – 8PM US Central time.

For details on this live stream event, guests can follow Culture Power TV or register ahead via www.pocevent.com. Sponsorship and other inquiries can be sent to hello@pocevent.com.

