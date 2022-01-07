If you are a boomer and you do not know what a body count is, let me help you, body count in this context is not the number of people a person has killed as one would naturally assume, but the number of people one has had sex with.
Of body counts, hoe phases and sexual conquests
Recently, Twitter users congregated to discuss body counts.
What sparked this controversy? Well, a Twitter user opined that things like abortions, body counts, and the hoe phases (a period where a person acts like a hoe and sleeps around) are not topics for a new relationship.
Of course, all of Twitter was up in arms that it amounted to people avoiding the consequences of their reckless lifestyle as a young adult and that no one wants to marry someone that has been with half of the town and done unspeakable things.
Another important part of her opinion is that men cannot handle the truth of a woman's sexual past.
That just seems like purposely concealing information and purposely deceiving their partners and not showing their true colours.
The question is why should body count matter for a generation that has rejected the purity culture?
Well, because of trust issues. People are trying to predict future behaviour by past patterns and no one wants to be caught unawares by their partner's deeds and misdeeds.
On the other hand, explicitly describing sexual ordeals might be brutally honest that most people are not ready for, except they want to marry a saint.
Ultimately, the issue of body count depends on everyone’s preference, some people would love to know everything and others would rather not know.
Withholding information that is important or at least as important to your partner is a big no.
If honesty and vulnerability is the bedrock of every relationship then what your partner wants to know about your past is important.
More importantly, this is why as young adults amassing sexual conquests, engaging in orgies, threesome and foursome and all those wild nights might be detrimental if your future partner is more on the conservative side.
If we are being honest with ourselves, when we meet someone new we try to downplay things like that perhaps until we feel comfortable, or we would not be judged.
In a way, you should start afresh with your new partners and leave the past in the past too so distrust doesn't eat too deep before the relationship begins.
