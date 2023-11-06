ADVERTISEMENT
Odion Ighalo: Check out the 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Nigerian billionaire footballer

David Ben

Odion Ighalo's love for Hublot's timepieces has seen him amass an exotic collection worth more than N100 million.

The 5 most expensive Hublot watches owned by Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Jude Ighalo is widely regarded as one of the richest footballers in the country.

The 34-year-old Al-Wehda forward has travelled far and wide and earned an incredible amount of fortune, having played for clubs like Manchester United in the Premier League, Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua, as well as Saudi Pro League clubs Al Shabaab and Al Alhi.

Ighalo’s wages have seen him also enter the billionaire club of active Nigerian footballers, despite currently earning way less than his previous salary at his current club.

Odion Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian footballers in 2023
Odion Ighalo is one of the richest Nigerian footballers in 2023 OdionIghalo/Instagram
Among some of the most expensive things owned by the Nigeria international is his exotic collection of Hublot wristwatches.

Ighalo has on several occasions been spotted rocking the Swiss brand of wristwatches - flaunting his love for the luxury brand.

In this article, we look at 5 of the most expensive Hublot watches owned by the Super Eagles star.

Odion Ighalo owns a Hublot Classic Fusion
Odion Ighalo owns a Hublot Classic Fusion OdionIghalo/Instagram
The Classic Fusion is one of the Hublot watches owned by Ighalo.

The Classic Fusion is a renowned luxury watch collection celebrated for its elegance.

Costing approximately N13.4 million (US$14,899), the design sees a fusion of modern aesthetics and traditional craftsmanship.

The Classic Fusion is arguably the least expensive Hublot wristwatch owned by the Nigerian striker.

Odion Ighalo's Hublot Big Bang Steel Pavé is currently priced at N22million
Odion Ighalo's Hublot Big Bang Steel Pavé is currently priced at N22million OdionIghalo/Instagram

Next up on the list is the Hublot Big Bang Steel Pavé which is believed to have cost Ighalo approximately N22 million (US$24,100).

The Big Bang Steel Pave is one of Ighalo’s favourite Hublot watches. The former Man United striker rocks this exotic piece more than most of his other luxury pieces, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Big Bang Steel Pavé is an eye-catching timepiece that combines precision engineering with exquisite design.

Its stainless-steel case is laced with dazzling diamonds set into the bezel to create stunning visual contrast.

This luxury watch seamlessly blends opulence with Hublot's signature craftsmanship.

The Classic Fusion Racing Grey King Gold watch is one of the first Hublots owned by Odion Ighalo
The Classic Fusion Racing Grey King Gold watch is one of the first Hublots owned by Odion Ighalo OdionIghalo/Instagram
Another of Ighalo’s favourite Hubots is the Classic Fusion Racing Grey King Gold watch.

The price of this watch is slightly higher than the Big Bang Steel Pavé.

Ighalo is said to have lavished just over N22 million (US$24,690) on this stunning piece.

The Classic Fusion Racing Grey King is a timepiece that combines luxury with sporty elegance.

Its racing-inspired design features a grey ceramic case to add more sophistication to its impressive aesthetic.

Odion Ighalo's Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium watch cost him more than N23 million
Odion Ighalo's Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Titanium watch cost him more than N23 million OdionIghalo/Instagram

In fourth place, is one of Ighalo’s most cherished timepieces.

Costing him just over N23 million (US25,870), the Spirit of Big Bang Titanium is one of Ighalo’s statement watches.

Crafted from lightweight titanium, its distinctive tonneau-shaped case offers a unique and elegant design that epitomizes innovation and style.

The Hublot Big Bang Unico King Chronograph Skeleton dial is reportedly the most expensive watch owned by Odion Ighalo
The Hublot Big Bang Unico King Chronograph Skeleton dial is reportedly the most expensive watch owned by Odion Ighalo OdionIghalo/Instagram

Of all the watches in Ighalo’s impressive collection of Hublots, this one is the most expensive - off the Big Bang series.

Costing over a whopping N40 million (US$44,770), Ighalo reserves this timepiece mainly for special occasions.

This luxury timepiece, one of the first Hublot watches ever owned by the footballer, combines cutting-edge technology and exceptional design.

It features an openwork skeleton dial, revealing the intricate inner workings of the timepiece.

Ighalo certainly understood Hublot's commitment to craftsmanship and innovation and opted to go all out for this piece which suits his definition of luxury and style.

All figures used in this article are converted from U.S. dollars using the current exchange rate.

