O ta Lenu comes to an end

Praise Okereafor, who represented Ibadan on the show was selected as the winner of the show’s maiden edition. All through the show, he dazzled the judges with his cooking skills and his pace. From budget meals to celebratory meals, he proved to be up to the task.

He was announced as the champion by the amiable host of the show, Kie kie, right after the judges deliberations. The judges consisted of Kehinde Bankole, Adedimeji Lateef, Tobi Fletcher (Ofada boy) and Iyabo Ojo as the guest judge.

When asked about what he intended to do after the show, he mentioned that he just wanted to enjoy himself while cooking, because for him, cooking is his lifestyle. In his words “If you’ve seen me, you’ve seen food.” Is it any surprise that he was crowned the winner?

While we are sad to see the beautiful display of yoruba food, culture and language come to an end, we are excited for what is to come in the subsequent editions. We are confident that O ta Lenu is here to stay.

