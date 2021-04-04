Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has pledged to sponsor the training of 1000 youths at the newly launched Ogidi Studios.

The world class-audio audiovisual facility put together by The Temple Company has drawn applause from people across sectors.

Also impressed with the world-class structure, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports Dare has pledged to sponsor the training of 1000 youths in Graphic design, 2D Animation, Video editing Pro, Sound production, Cinematography, Art Direction, Film making 101 and Creative Writing at the studio.

“I see that the future of some of our youth would be built here. The most important tasks for me is to announce a partnership between the federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. We would support and train 1000 Nigerian youth in 2 to 4 weeks courses,” the Minister said at an event to mark the launch of the facility.

“We want to make sure that every month a hundred of them come here, we will pay full expenses, they can get certified and they can become entrepreneurs, creators of wealth, employees of labour and also contribute to national economic development. We are committed to that on the part of the Federal Government.”

A slew of dignitaries attended a two-day ceremony to launch the studios, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo, Federal Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“World-class script writing, music recording, video making, and editing, can take place under one roof, at the Ogidi Studios,” Osinbajo said in a video message relayed on a giant screen at the launch.

“The entire value chain in music and entertainment can now be local. So, we are at the cusp of a revolution in entertainment production, creative talent and services, and a major economic opening for business in Nigeria.”

Idris Olorunnimbe, Founder/ Group Chief Executive Officer of Temple Management said he saw the need to set up the two-floor studios to provide the best of Nigeria’s talents with the best infrastructure.

“As Templers, we pursue our goals with African excellence in mind, anything below that is not good enough,” he said.

Among members of the creative industry who visited the facility during its two-day private and public viewing were Seun Kuti, Timini Egbuson, Teey-Mix, Bisola AIyeola, Jeff Akoh, Mimi Onalaja, Victor Ehikhamenor among others.

Legendary producer Don Jazzy also attended the event to lend his support.

“This is one of the kind of infrastructure that I have been praying that we should have in the industry. If I had the finance, I would have put up something like this," Jazzy said.

"I have been here plenty times and I probably would be making use of the facility myself. I know that this will make work easy in the industry especially for talents in photography and movie space.”