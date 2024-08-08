ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Olympics: Nigerian cyclist forced to borrow bicycle from German team to compete

Emmanuel Ayamga

Nigerian female cyclist Ese Ukpeseraye has disclosed that she had to borrow a bicycle from some German colleagues to be able to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games.

The 25-year-old, who is currently both the National Championships and African Road Championships champion, made this known in a post on X (formerly Twitter)).

She competed in the Keirin and Sprint cycling event on Wednesday, but couldn't advance to the next stage after finishing sixth.

Although she again failed to secure qualification through the repechage, she became the first Nigerian cyclist to compete at the Olympics.

“Due to the short notice of me competing at the Keirin & Sprint, Team Nigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks,” she wrote on X.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, the German team @bunddeutscherradfahr came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Team Ghana’s campaign in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has come to a disappointing end with no medals to show for it.

This follows the failure of the 4x100 relay team to advance to the final after being disqualified during Thursday’s race.

The team of Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati and Joe Paul Amoah was in Heat 2, alongside Jamaica, Canada, Germany, China, Liberia, Brazil and France.

However, they were once again beset by a messy baton changeover, which saw them finish sixth in the race.

While their position already meant they were out of the Olympics, it soon emerged that they were disqualified after a review showed a late baton change in the final leg.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

