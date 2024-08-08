2024 Olympics: Nigerian cyclist forced to borrow bicycle from German team to compete

She competed in the Keirin and Sprint cycling event on Wednesday, but couldn't advance to the next stage after finishing sixth.

Ese Ukpeseraye makes history despite having to borrow bicycle

Although she again failed to secure qualification through the repechage, she became the first Nigerian cyclist to compete at the Olympics.

“Due to the short notice of me competing at the Keirin & Sprint, Team Nigeria I had no bicycle to race with on the tracks,” she wrote on X.

“In the spirit of sportsmanship, the German team @bunddeutscherradfahr came to my rescue by offering me a bicycle. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Team Ghana’s campaign in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has come to a disappointing end with no medals to show for it.

This follows the failure of the 4x100 relay team to advance to the final after being disqualified during Thursday’s race.

The team of Abdul-Rasheed Saminu, Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati and Joe Paul Amoah was in Heat 2, alongside Jamaica, Canada, Germany, China, Liberia, Brazil and France.

However, they were once again beset by a messy baton changeover, which saw them finish sixth in the race.