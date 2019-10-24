Ponytail hairstyles is one the oldest hairstyles that has evolved over the years with more creative ways to make it unique, regardless of time and trends.

This is one of the hairstyle that looks amazing on every lady and fits every occasion. The most interesting part of this is that it works well with the busy folks. You need less than an hour to fix a ponytail hairstyle.

The ponytail are evergreen, classy and fits any hair type. Some of your favorite celebrities have been able to rock this lovely hairstyle in the most stylish ways. From the queen of style, Toke Makinwa to Idia Aisen, ponytail hairstyles is our next style inspiration.

ALSO READ: Great sleek ponytail tutorial for the ladies with natural hair

Check out some of your faves that rocked the hairstyle.

Toke serving the 90's vibe with ponytail hairstyles [Credit: Instagram/ Toke Makinwa] Instagram/ Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa took us back to the 90's with her bub ponytail hairstyle and we're inspired. Break the stereotype by trying this look classy look.

Idia Aisen with the simple and sleek ponytail [Credit: Instagram/ Idia Aisen] Instagram/ Idia Aisen

Idia Aisen proves less is definitely more with a simple and sleek ponytail hairstyle and we love it.

Diane Russet is the real brown skin girl in her ponytail hairstyle [Credit: Diane Russet] Instagram/ Diane Russet

BBN ex-housemate, Diane Russet serves classy look with her lovely ponytail hairstyle.

Cee-c is always raising the bar with her looks [Credit: Instagram/ Cee-C] Instagram/ Cee-C

BBN ex-finalist, Cee-C decided to switch up her look by adding bang to her ponytail, which made the hairstyle so stylish.

Inidima Okojie with the sleek and classy look [Credit: Instagram/ Ini Dima Okojie] Instagram/ Ini Dima Okojie

Actress, Inidima Okojie rocked her ponytails with curls, which added more beauty to the hairstyle.

Jemima Osunde was creative with her ponytail hairstyle [Credit: Instagram/ Jemima Osunde] Instagram/ Jemima Osunde

Jemima Osunde went all wavy on us with her creative ponytail hairstyles. You can rock this style with any hair type.

Busola Dakolo decided to change the rules with her side curls and we love it [Credit: Instgarm/ Busola Dakolo] Instagram/ Busola Dakolo

Busola Dakolo broke the stereotype by placing her curls by the side without forfeiting the ponytail hairstyle. You'll definitely look amazing in this hairstyle at your next event.