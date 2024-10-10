ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

NDLEA deletes husband approval rule for married women seeking visa clearance

Temi Iwalaiye

Do Nigerian married women need their husband's written consent to travel out of the country?

Married women NDLEA visa clearance [shuttershock/adobestock]
Married women NDLEA visa clearance [shuttershock/adobestock]

The NDLEA (National Drug Law Enforcement Agency) had a requirement that stated that Nigerian married women must submit a letter of approval from their husbands before being given a visa clearance certificate to travel out of the country.

Recommended articles

There was no corresponding requirement for men, and this sparked conversation online about equal rights between women and men.

ADVERTISEMENT

This requirement is part of a global effort to reduce the incidence of drug trafficking.

The NDLEA visa clearance certificate provides proof that you have not been convicted of any drug-related offences in Nigeria.

The "source countries," not the NDLEA or Nigeria, are the ones directing the policy and requesting this document.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) published a list of the eight nations to whom it must provide an obligatory visa clearance in 2021.

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Brazil, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Russia are among the countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people online have expressed displeasure about it. Here are some tweets:

ALSO READ: Canadian woman arrested at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts opioids worth ₦9bn

The official account of the NDLEA has removed this requirement, stating on social media that:

ADVERTISEMENT

"The entire procedure for visa clearance issued by the NDLEA as required by some countries is currently undergoing review, and the requirements for a married woman to present a letter of approval from her husband to travel are one of the items the agency has since jettisoned as mandatory items on the list.

The inclusion of that item abinitio arose following some ugly developments in some source countries.

Members of the public are assured that the items have been deleted from the list of requirements."

This issue also speaks to the huge gender disparity that exists in many of Nigerian laws, especially on issues of travel and immigration.

One of those issues is a Nigerian woman cannot confer Nigerian citizenship on her foreign husband, but a Nigerian man can confer citizenship on his foreign wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

This ought not be equality because the law is a fundamental human right. What is good for the goose should be good for the gander.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

Is raw food healthier than cooked food?

50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

5 animals that do not have a brain

5 animals that do not have a brain

How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

How to japa from Nigeria if you don't have money

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?

The history of sanitary pads: What did women use before tampons and pads?

NDLEA deletes husband approval rule for married women seeking visa clearance

NDLEA deletes husband approval rule for married women seeking visa clearance

7 safest countries in Africa you can visit

7 safest countries in Africa you can visit

Here's why we don't have hurricanes in Africa - Even though they originate here

Here's why we don't have hurricanes in Africa - Even though they originate here

Top 5 strongest currencies in Africa

Top 5 strongest currencies in Africa

Arla Foods unveils dairy offerings - Dano Cool Cow & Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk

Arla Foods unveils dairy offerings - Dano Cool Cow & Dano Full Cream Evaporated Milk

Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

Here’s why you should add moringa to your diet

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Carrot juice

Drink carrot juice daily to see these changes in your body

Casa Batlló [barcelonapaseodegracia]

5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Celebrating a decade of innovation, culture & passion at Lagos Cocktail Week 2024

Are you addicted to food? [AdobeStock]

5 signs you’re addicted to food and what to do about it