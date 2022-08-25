National peace and happiness starts with self-peace

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Let’s start with the ‘centre of excellence’. Have you ever wondered why Lagosians are always angry?

A Lagosian on the move is a walking time bomb as it is often said. If we run a check on google or hit the streets of Lagos to ask people the answers would not be far-fetched from long hours of traffic followed by planned and unplanned bills, a superior at work posing as the devil incarnate then the Nigerian government amongst many others. But what if the average Lagosian is a threat to national peace because of anger and lack of self-peace? Let’s find out.

Recently, the Art of Living Foundation organised a round table discussion where its founder Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke extensively about finding self-peace through Meditation. To make things really clear, meditation is not just about concentration and focus. It is a simple technical relaxation in which the body and mind are in deep rest. He further proved this when he led the people in a short meditation session establishing that meditation provides the body and mind with mental fitness, emotional resilience and a general sense of happiness.

There is a popular saying that one can’t give what they don’t have. Unfortunately, the average Lagosian desires happiness but quite a number postpone their happiness. They hinge it on people or what they can acquire. If humans, truly understand that happiness is not in receiving but it’s in giving back in life, it becomes easy to seat in meditation seeing that it is the engine room that fuels and sustains happiness.

With all that said, the question to ask now is should Lagosians stay angry forever? Anger is good and can be used as a weapon, it can be felt and shown but it shouldn’t eat one up. When people are angry, they are punishing themself and at the same time losing the ability to communicate. Once communication is down everybody is stressed, vibrating and emitting smoke like a chimney.

Where Lagosians then need to stay is in Meditation because there, the vibrations they emit becomes cleansed and more positive and it is more likely for them to feel less anger when they meditate and achieve self-peace.

There is a need for peace education where people learn the different sources of energy- food, rest, and breath, with meditation inclusive. This makes building personal connections among people easy and ensures peace which further builds a better world. You wil be shocked how much peace and happiness can help us grow. The little things definitely counts.

